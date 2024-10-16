This Haason Reddick-Lions trade would replace Aidan Hutchinson and then some
By Lior Lampert
The ongoing saga between Haason Reddick and the New York Jets is far past peak futility. It's been over two months since the standout edge rusher requested to be traded despite never logging a snap for the team. Yet, virtually nothing has changed, with no end in sight -- or so we thought.
New York recently sent league-wide shockwaves, acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. Shortly before the deal became official, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets had given Reddick 'a short window' to seek his next move. So, in the near-distant future, the sack artist could be changing locations (again).
Luckily for the Jets and Reddick, a new potential suitor has emerged: The Detroit Lions.
After losing Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a gruesome, season-ending fractured tibia and fibula, Detroit has a massive void along their front seven. He was performing at a Defensive Player of the Year caliber level, making this an undoubtedly crushing outcome for the Lions.
Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions have 'checked in' on Reddick following Hutchinson's devastating injury. While no swap is imminent, it's an intriguing match as Detroit looks to rectify their sudden defensive line woes. But what would it take to satisfy both sides and facilitate a transaction?
A Haason Reddick-Lions trade that kills two birds with one stone
Considering the Jets gave up a conditional third-round pick to get Reddick back in April, the Lions could help them replace the outgoing asset. It's hard to expect much more, given that he's 30, eyeing a lucrative long-term contract extension and has no film on tape this season.
If the Jets re-route Reddick to the Lions (or any NFC team), the third-rounder they gave to the Philadelphia Eagles becomes a second-round selection. So, New York would be taking a slight loss here, but beggars can't be choosers at this stage in the continuing chronicle.
Reddick may not be the one-man wrecking crew that Hutchinson was for them. Nonetheless, the former has produced double-digit sacks in the past four seasons (excluding 2024). His 50.5 dumps rank fourth in the NFL during that span.
Detroit needs to replace Hutchinson, and Reddick gives them the best shot at doing so based on the current state of the market.