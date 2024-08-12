Haason Reddick trade, contract saga reaches peak Jets futility with latest update
By Lior Lampert
The New York Jets shipped a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for prized offseason acquisition Haason Reddick less than five months ago. Now, it appears he could be on the move yet again.
New York traded for Reddick on an expiring contract. The Pro Bowl edge rusher arrived in New York seeking a contract extension but the team has been reluctant to meet his demands.
Reddick held out of organized team activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and training camp since joining the Jets as he awaits a new deal. Overall, it has been a messy situation.
Intel from NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested the Jets and Reddick "progressed positively" in negotiations as of July 27. However, things have seemingly changed drastically for the worse and escalated in recent weeks based on the latest reporting from fellow insider Jordan Schultz.
Per Schultz, Reddick has "informed" the Jets he wants to get traded. What an absolutely stunning development in the ongoing stalemate between New York and the former All-Pro Second Team member.
Albeit shocking and wild, it's also very fitting for a cursed Jets franchise. The poorly managed standoff with Reddick is emblematic of the organizational dysfunction that has plagued them for decades.
How can you send meaningful draft capital for someone entering the final year of his current pact and not be prepared to pay him? While Reddick isn't making things easy, this is undoubtedly a massive misstep by Jets lead executive Joe Douglas and the front office.
Not to mention, Reddick was only available to the Jets in the first place because the Eagles were unwilling to extend him. Did New York overlook that? Or did they understand what they were getting into? Regardless, neither is a particularly great look.
Since 2020, Reddick has been one of four players in the league to record at least 50 sacks. His total (50.5) ranks fourth in that span, eclipsing double-digit dumps in four consecutive seasons.
Entering his age-30 campaign, Reddick presumably desires a raise in salary and multi-year assurances. Considering how consistently dominant he's been, it's warranted. Nonetheless, the Jets see it differently if their actions (or lack thereof) are any indication.