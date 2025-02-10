Listen to all the best Merrill Reese radio calls from Eagles Super Bowl LIX win
We expected Super Bowl LIX to be an all-time classic, Patrick Mahomes hoping to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an unprecedented threepeat against arguably the deepest roster in the NFL in the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, what we got was a Philly coronation: Behind two Jalen Hurts TDs and a Cooper DeJean pick-six, the Birds sprinted out to a 24-0 halftime lead and never looked back, rolling to a shocking 40-22 blowout for the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
Considering the context, it was one of the most impressive performances in the history of the Big Game, one that's going to live in Philadelphia lore for a very, very long time. Eagles fans are no doubt going to be spending the next few days (or weeks, or years) reliving the highlights. And the best way to do that? With legendary radio voice Merrill Reese on the call, of course.
A Philly native, the 82-year-old Reese is the league's longest-tenured play-by-play man in the league, having served as the radio voice of the Eagles since 1977. This was the second time he's gotten to call his team winning it all, and he absolutely made the most of it.
Relive the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX rout of the Chiefs with radio voice Merrill Reese
Things got started with a bang, as Hurts hit little-used wideout Jahan Dotson up the sideline to get Philly down to the one midway through the first quarter. He'd cash in the game's first score on a tush push one play later, and the Eagles were off and running.
The first sign that this really, really might not be the Chiefs' day came in the second quarter, when Mahomes tossed a pick-six to DeJean to spot Philadelphia a 17-0 lead that allowed the Eagles to turn its ferocious pass rush loose. You can almost here in Reese's voice that he senses the tide turning.
Things got even worse just before halftime, as a second Mahomes pick led to an A.J. Brown touchdown and a 24-0 deficit that signaled the rout was well and truly on.
But of course, these are the Chiefs and Mahomes were talking about; even down 24, you half expected them to come out swinging in the third quarter and make a game of it. Philly, however, was having none of it, getting a huge fourth-down stop near midfield and then salting the game away with a long touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.
The result well in hand, from there it was a matter of just counting down the minutes. Getting to call the final moments of a Super Bowl win is the sort of opportunity announcers dream of for their entire careers, and Reese made sure to soak it in.
“It’s over! The Philadelphia Eagles have won Super Bowl 59! They have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22! It’s their second Super Bowl win in seven years! What a game! What a season! What a team! The greatest Eagles team in modern history! Eagles fans, SAVOR IT! AND REJOICE!”