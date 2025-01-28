Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan … Carrick Rangers?
By Matt Purdue
Pub quiz time. What do these European clubs have in common: Liverpool, Chelsea, Leeds, AC Milan, Roma, Marseille and Carrick Rangers.
If you answered that they have all won European trophies, go back and read it again.
In fact, the correct answer is that all these clubs have Americans as majority shareholders. Yes, Carrick Rangers, a small club in the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Premiership, has an owner born and raised in the United States. He’s determined to build out the club into an international brand, see them succeed in their domestic league and in Europe, and give supporters a chance to join him on the ownership journey.
Fulfilling a longtime dream
Michael W. Smith has wanted to own a soccer club for decades. The native of Memphis, Tenn., moved to Oregon in 1990 to work for Nike. He remembers wanting to purchase the Portland Firebirds of the United States Interregional Soccer League (now the USL) and rebrand them as the Portland Timbers.
“I was young, so I didn’t have a lot of money,” Smith said. “Even then I could afford to buy the team, but I couldn’t afford to run it. They were losing money left and right.”
Smith went on to other executive-level jobs (he’s currently chief information officer for the $15-billion Estee Lauder Companies), but he never lost the itch to own a club. Two years ago while on vacation — “You know how you get these kinds of ideas when you’re on vacation?” he said with a laugh — he realized that life was short, so he needed to follow his dream.
He connected with Steve Paris, CEO of Fan Owned Club, whose staff helped him begin his search. They identified several options — a team in Costa Rica’s second division, another in Portugal’s third division — before spotting Carrick Rangers. For someone like Smith, with decades of business experience, this club checked many boxes.
Rangers already are a top-flight club, which provides lucrative opportunities for them to play in Europe, generate more revenue and attract more fans. The NIFL Premiership currently provides four places in Europe. In fact, Larne, a team from County Antrim, is currently playing in the UEFA Conference League group stage. They have one win from six matches.
Carrick Rangers also attract media coverage from English-language platforms like the BBC and SkySports. OneFootball streams most of their league matches.
Moreover, the club has been profitable for the past 10 years. Last year, only four of the 12 NIFL Premiership clubs turned a profit, Smith said. Carrick Rangers already have partnerships and sponsorships with global brands like Hankook and Puma.
The community of Carrickfergus also has historic ties to the U.S. Former President Andrew Jackson’s parents lived there; the U.S. Army Rangers were formed at a camp there during World War II, and a museum was opened in 1994; and in the Revolutionary War, the famed John Paul Jones and his ship Ranger captured the British warship Drake in the waters off the town.
Investing in a “passion project”
When Smith got to know Rangers Chairman Peter Clarke and made his pitch to buy a majority stake, they quickly clicked. Smith’s long-held passion for soccer and determination to be a long-term investor who would pour profits back into the club and help fund its long-term vision resonated with Clarke and the board. Smith became majority owner in August 2023.
Obviously, some American owners have faced backlash after buying much-loved European clubs. Recently, Chelsea fans made headlines for calling Todd Boehly a word that can’t be used at FanSided. After U.S. investment firm 777 Partners purchased Red Star of Paris in 2022, supporters protested and caused a match to be postponed.
Smith admits that when he bought his stake, locals probably “had a lot of skepticism, but I didn’t hear it directly. I’m not someone who is just going to put money into the club and leave if things work out,” he said. “This is a passion project for me. I love it, and I want to leave the club to my kids.”
Since Smith took over, Carrick Rangers have doubled down on community involvement. They’ve launched a women’s academy to offer local women and girls the opportunity to play soccer. They’ve also partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to raise funds and awareness. The club hosts a program inviting local youth to learn and play soccer for free on summer Fridays.
Opening ownership to the masses
Smith also wants to open ownership to other soccer mavens. Through the WeFunder platform, Carrick Rangers are offering equity for an investment as small as $100. Investors can access perks like merchandise and match tickets. However, investors should keep in mind that the current round of capital raising values the club at $30 million, so most will own only a tiny portion.
Smith said the club also plans to create an elite development academy with partner clubs around the world. The idea is to develop talented players for Carrick Rangers who can be sold on to produce steady income.
While Smith is enthusiastic about the future, the elephant in the room is that Carrick Rangers currently sit 11th in the 12-team Premiership. If the season ended today, they would need to win a playoff against a second-division team to avoid being relegated.
Not a “one-season investment”
But Smith is optimistic. He pointed out that the team suffered a slow start to the 2024-25 season before replacing their manager last October with Stephen Baxter, the most successful manager in the history of NIFL Premiership rivals Crusaders. Since his hiring, Rangers have taken 19 out of a possible 45 points.
They’ve also added six new players in the January transfer window to bolster the squad. “We are confident we will climb the table and are still looking to finish seventh,” Smith said. “We also are set up for a nice Irish Cup run.” Carrick Rangers play a round-of-16 cup match Feb. 1. The winner of the Irish Cup receives a place in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.
Notwithstanding the club’s results in this campaign, Smith has his eye on the long-term goals for Carrick Rangers. “This isn't a one-season investment. This is a lifetime investment with a five-year vision,” he said. “We aim to see the men play in Europe, the women reach the Premiership, to establish our full-time academy and to upgrade to the best grounds in Northern Ireland.”