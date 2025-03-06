Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. PSG?

Liverpool stole a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain away from home in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. This gives Arne Slot's side a huge advantage going into the second leg at Anfield next week.

PSG–Liverpool Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Alisson Becker (GK): 9

Alisson produced one of the best performances of his impressive career. He was beaten by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but that goal was ruled out for offside. However, the goalkeeper produced some fine saves to deny Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. It was also from Alisson's long pass that Harvey Elliot scored the winner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 5

Alexander-Arnold's defensive inefficiencies were exposed on the night as he was too easily beaten by Bradley Barcola.

Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7

Van Dijk cleared the ball on numerous occasions to deny PSG from having even more chances.

Ibrahima Konate (CB): 6

Konate was fortunate not to have been sent off for a foul on Barcola that went unpunished. The player then went on to produce a solid performance in his home city.

Andy Robertson (LB): 5

Robertson had a difficult evening up against the phenomenal Kvaratskhelia.

Midfielders

Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 5

Gravenberch has controlled the midfield in most of his games this season. However, he was overan on this occasion. Wataru Endo replaced him in a like-for-like switch in the 79th minute. Endo could end up playing ahead of Gravenberch in future matches, as the Dutchman could do with a rest.

Alexis Mac Allister (CDM): 6

The partner of Gravenberch in midfield also had a tough match against the Parisians.

Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 6

Szoboszlai was not so effective going forward but did make a great block to deny Barcola from scoring. He had to help out a lot defensively, as PSG were so dominant.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW): 5

PSG's defence, notably their left-back Nuno Mendes, did very well to keep Salah out of the game. After 86 minutes, Salah was replaced by Elliot, who slotted in the winning goal.

Diogo Jota (ST): 5

Jota was isolated up front, so he was taken off for Darwin Nunez after 67 minutes, and the Uruguayan played an excellent through ball that set up Elliot's winner.

Luis Diaz (LW): 5

Diaz did not impress, but he was up against arguably the best right-back in world soccer, Achraf Hakimi. Curtis Jones came on for Diaz after 67 minutes as Slot tried to solidify his team.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez, 8/10

Curtis Jones, 7/10

Wataru Endo, 7/10