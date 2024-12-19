Longest NHL Stanley Cup Playoff droughts ever
By Austen Bundy
The Stanley Cup Playoffs is one of the fiercest, most entertaining postseason tournaments in North American sports. Every NHL team enters the season with aspirations to be the last one standing and lifting Lord Stanley's Cup in June.
The Buffalo Sabres are looking more and more likely to not have a chance at doing that for the 14th consecutive season, sitting dead last in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with just 26 standings points.
That unfortunate streak puts them among some of the worst teams in NHL history, including some that don't exist anymore. Let's take a look at where they rank among the longest playoff-less streaks in league history.
The Buffalo Sabres own the longest active playoff-less streak in NHL history
There are only three teams with active playoff droughts seven seasons or longer and the Sabres lead them at 13 seasons, now going on 14 likely. Buffalo also tops the list of longest playoff droughts all time. Below is the full list. (NOTE: Droughts are denoted from year playoffs took place, not the start of the season)
Team
Drought length
Buffalo Sabres
13 seasons (2011-present)
Florida Panthers
10 seasons (2000-12)
Edmonton Oilers
10 seasons (2006-17)
Colorado Rockies/New Jersey Devils
9 seasons (1978-88)
Carolina Hurricanes
9 seasons (2009-19)
Boston Bruins
8 seasons (1959-68)
California Golden Seals/Cleveland Barons
8 seasons (1970-78) *franchise folded
Washington Capitals
8 seasons (1975-83) *1974-75 was team's first season
Detroit Red Wings
8 seasons (2016-present)
Detroit Red Wings
7 seasons (1970-78)
New York Islanders
7 seasons (1994-2002)
Calgary Flames
7 seasons (1996-2004)
New York Rangers
7 seasons (1998-2006)
Columbus Blue Jackets
7 seasons (2001-09) *2000-01 was team's first season
Toronto Maple Leafs
7 seasons (2004-13)
Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets
7 seasons (2007-15)
Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes
7 seasons (2012-20) *2020 COVID bubble
Ottawa Senators
7 seasons (2017-present)
There was no season played in 2004-05 due to a player strike, so some of these streaks actually are unofficially longer than listed. Buffalo, thankfully, didn't fall into that window.
But if the Sabres cannot turn around their 2024-25 season in miraculous fashion, they're historic lead in the all-time drought category will be extended yet another year. Fans will be praying the team can perform a complete reversal like the Edmonton Oilers did in 2023-24, beginning the year near the basement before launching into a deep run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
Another team keeping pace with Buffalo is the Detroit Red Wings (28 standings points). While slightly above the Sabres, Detroit is in no better position to avenge the near miss it suffered last year when it was edged out by the Washington Capitals for the final spot in the playoff bracket.
Despite the long-term suffering of both fanbases, their luck is bound to turn around eventually as many others on the list had their fate improved after dreary stretches in their history.