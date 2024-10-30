Lonzo Ball's comeback attempt with Bulls paused by new injury
Luckily, the injury seems mild compared to his knee, which kept him from suiting up with the Chicago Bulls for two and a half seasons.
The Bulls announced on Tuesday that Ball suffered a sprained right wrist in Monday's 126-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball pushed through the injury to play a season-high 18 minutes in Chicago's victory, recording six points and six assists.
Ball may not have to spend much time on the sidelines. He will only be here for 10 days or less, according to Shames Charania of ESPN.
Lonzo Ball’s injury history
Due to Ball’s left knee, it was uncertain if he would play basketball again. What appeared to be a surgically fixable issue was more complex than many anticipated.
In January 2022, he was first placed on leave due to what was previously thought to be a bone bruise in his knee. Later, it was determined that the damage was a meniscus tear, prompting surgery. Ball would miss the entire season to recover, but the problems continued to pile on before the 2022-23 season.
The discomfort in Ball’s left knee did not go away, leading to another surgery. He then required a third surgery and missed the entire season. Ball’s chances of getting back on the court were halted once again for the 2023-24 season. After undergoing a cartilage transplant, Ball had to miss the full season due to that treatment.
What some might have thought was impossible, Ball returned this season with a warm welcome from Chicago fans after spending more than 1,000 days away from the game. The organization plans to avoid playing Ball in consecutive games this season as part of his maintenance program.
With a lot of trauma lingering from Ball’s previous absence, it’s good that the Bulls are being cautions and proactive about his playtime on the floor.
Ball is currently playing off the bench, averaging 15-plus minutes. Before the recent injury, he averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in Chicago's opening three games.