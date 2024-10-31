Everything to know about the Dodgers World Series parade route: Date, time, and more
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series, and now it's time to celebrate. The spring training favorites to win the Fall Classic following a blockbuster winter turned out to be the real deal. Shohei Ohtani is the likely NL MVP winner, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto played a prominent role in the postseason.
Still, this Dodgers team was not perfect in the postseason. Rather, they faced elimination in their first series against the San Diego Padres. Against the New York Mets in the NLCS, they were pushed to six games. By the time LA faced the Yankees in the World Series, this team was battle-tested. There was little the Yankees could throw at the Dodgers which they hadn't already seen.
Jack Flaherty, acquired at the MLB trade deadline to pitch moments like these, did not get the Dodgers off to a great start. A 5-0 deficit had Flaherty out of the game rather quickly, and from there the Dodgers bullpen went to work. Some gifts courtesy of three Yankees errors led to a five-run fifth, and LA was able to scratch and claw across two more run for a well-deserved victory.
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade date, time and route
The Dodgers have yet to release all of the details about their World Series parade, but it is scheduled to take place on Friday morning to downtown Los Angeles. The parade route – which the Dodgers have experience using given their World Series win in 2018 – should look familiar. The route should start at city hall and make its way down to fifth street.
Dodgers fans are some of the most passionate in baseball. While they get a bad rep, like fans of pretty much every LA sports team, the Dodgers supporters have shown out during both the good and bad times.
Thanks to the final three outs recorded by Walker Buehler on Wednesday night, these are definitely the best of times.