Los Angeles Sparks projected starting lineup with Kelsey Plum
By Levi Dombro
After finishing with the worst record in the WNBA a season ago, the Los Angeles Sparks earned the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, in a multi-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, the team gave that pick away in exchange for All-Pro guard Kelsey Plum.
The Sparks have been a bit irrelevant since their last playoff win in 2019, but the roster has been revamped for 2025. Between adding Plum, getting Cameron Brink back from injury, and hiring a new coach all while still holding a top-10 pick, the franchise is well-situated for the future.
They still have a ways to go, but with such a productive offseason, this team could be ready to make some noise sooner rather than later.
Los Angeles Sparks projected starting lineup
PG: Odyssey Sims
SG: Kelsey Plum
SF: Rickea Jackson
PF: Dearica Hamby
C: Cameron Brink
Bench: Azzi Fudd*, Lexie Brown, Aari McDonald, Azura Stevens, Rae Burrell
Odyssey Sims was the team's third leading scorer in 2024 averaging just under 10 points per game. Her best asset, however, is her ability to playmake as she averaged over five assists per contest last season. Now she will be paired with even more talent in 2025, so her ability to make plays for others will be heavily leaned on.
Kelsey Plum joins the Sparks after a successful eight-year tenure with the Las Vegas Aces in which she won two championships, was First Team All-WNBA in 2022, and has been selected to three straight All Star games. She is truly a do-it-all guard that can score on all three levels while also getting her teammates involved. She is no stranger to playing with talent either, so it will be fun to see Plum play with this new team.
Rickea Jackson is a bucket in every sense of the word. With the addition of Plum and the return of Brink, less eyes should be on Jackson which can only benefit the team as a whole. If she is left to be guarded one-on-one, it is almost an automatic score, so her game should grow dramatically in year 2 alongside more talent.
Dearica Hamby is one of the most steady and underappreciated players in the W. She nearly averaged a double-double last season on a struggling Sparks team with 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. With the help of Brink and Azura Stevens, the trio of bigs should dominate down low against a majority of the league.
Brink was having a promising rookie campaign before suffering a season-ending injury, however it appears that her rehab has gone well up to this point. If she is not ready on opening day, Stevens would likely start in her place, but the franchise chose her with the No. 2 pick just a year ago, so they will invest heavily in her. As mentioned, with the increased talent on the roster, it should make the game easier for each individual player, and Brink is no different.
Azzi Fudd is currently projected to be drafted toward the end of the first round, and she could be an excellent fit for the Sparks. Long term, her and Plum could run the backcourt and be a scary tandem for the rest of the league.
Brown and Stevens both contributed significantly last season, the problem was that neither player played more than half the season. With Kia Nurse gone, McDonald a free agent, and Brink's health up in the air, the team will need these two players to be available next season.
Burrell was a solid piece for the Sparks in 2025, primarily off the bench, and should continue in that role next season. Her best ability is availability for a injury-ridden Sparks team, so if she can continue to play solidly in a reserve role, she will be invaluable to this team.