Louisville's huge win against Wake Forest should make Cooper Flagg and Duke nervous
By Lior Lampert
The Cardinals were still finding their footing when Cooper Flagg and then-No. 9 Duke beat Louisville in the River City on Dec. 8. Head coach Pat Kelsey was in the early stages of his first year with the program and learning the ropes of ACC basketball. However, the team has settled in quite nicely since, establishing themselves as a potential threat to the Blue Devils should they cross paths again.
No. 21 Louisville has won 11 of its last 12 games by an average margin of 11.2 points since the 76-65 home loss to Duke. The Cardinals haven't faced a gauntlet of opponents during this stretch, defeating reeling squads like Virginia (twice), Syracuse, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina. Nonetheless, they've handled business, and their latest victory over Wake Forest should garner Flagg and the Blue Devils' attention.
Louisville improves to 16-5 on the season and 9-1 in conference play following their 72-59 win versus Wake Forest. The Cardinals blitzed the Demon Deacons from the start, jumping to a 24-point first-half lead and never looking back. It was the type of performance that rivals like Duke must file away for future reference.
On a day when Louisville shot 39 and 30.6 percent from the field and beyond the arc, respectively, they prevailed comfortably. Their ability to suffocate foes defensively and force mistakes was on full display. The Cardinals forced 15 Wake Forest turnovers, which yielded 17 points on the other end.
Moreover, Louisville's knack for creating second-chance opportunities remains apparent. They tallied 10 offensive rebounds against Wake Forest. Impressively, that's below their season-long 12.6 mark, good for 62nd in the nation. The Cardinals operate with tenacity on both sides of the court, which can give anyone problems if not prepared to match the intensity.
Not only does Louisville play with immense energy, but they take and make a boatload of threes. The Cardinals are sixth and 32nd in the country in nightly attempts from long-distance, respectively. Their ability to get hot quickly and light it up from deep can be too much to overcome, even for Duke.
If Flagg and Duke get too comfortable, Louisville could make them pay.