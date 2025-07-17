Fansided

Lowest rounds and Open Championship scoring records: Tiger doesn't hold them all

But he does hold a lot of them.
ByChris Landers|
British Open Woods
British Open Woods | Harry How/GettyImages

The 153rd Open Championship is officially underway from Royal Portrush, with the best golfers in the world taking aim at arguably the most storied trophy in the sport this weekend in Northern Ireland. And it didn't take long to become clear that they were in for one heck of a test: With winds whipping off the coast and rain coming and going, it was a battle to just keep your head above water on Thursday morning.

We'll see what the weekend holds, but if conditions like that keep up, it's going to be a struggle just to avoid a crooked number, never mind take aim at the Open record book. Befitting a tournament that's more than a century and a half old, we've seen some iconic performances and some very low scores over the years. Who has the numbers to beat? Here's all you need to know about scoring records at the Open Championship, from lowest rounds to lowest 72-hole scores and everything in between.

Lowest rounds in Open Championship history

Unfortunately, Rory McIlroy wasn't actually in the Open when he set Portrush's scoring record with a 61 as a 16-year-old amateur back in 2005. If he were, he would've made history: As it stands, the lowest round in Open history came courtesy of South African Branden Grace, who shot an 8-under par 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale back in 2017. (In fact, that was the first time anyone had shot under 63 in any of the four majors.)

Unfortunately, Grace had dug himself too deep a hole for that 62 to make much of a difference in the end. He followed it with an even-par 70 on Sunday to finish T-6, 4-under for the tournament and a whopping eight shots back of winner Jordan Spieth.

While Grace is the only man to shoot 62, several others have hit 63. Here's the full list, which includes names like McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo and Payne Stewart.

Score

Golfer

Year

Course

62

Branden Grace

2017

Royal Birkdale

63

Mark Hayes

1977

Turnberry

Isao Aoki

1980

Muirfield

Greg Norman

1986

Turnberry

Paul Broadhurst

1990

St. Andrews

Jodie Mudd

1991

Royal Birkdale

Nick Faldo

1993

Royal St. George's

Payne Stewart

1993

Royal St. George's

Rory McIlroy

2010

St. Andrews

Phil Mickelson

2016

Royal Troon

Henrik Stenson

2016

Royal Troon

Haotong Li

2017

Royal Birkdale

Shane Lowry

2019

Royal Portrush

Jon Rahm

2023

Royal Liverpool

Lowest 72-hole score in The Open

As for the lowest 72-hole score in Open history, that honor might not be who you expect. While everyone remembers Faldo and Tiger Woods at St. Andrews, the record-holder is actually Henrik Stenson, who shot a sizzling 264 to win the 2016 tournament at Royal Troon.

No one has come within two strokes of that mark before or since; Mickelson (also 2016) and Spieth (2021 at Royal St. George's) are in a tie for second at 267.

Score

Golfer

Year

Course

264

Henrik Stenson

2016

Royal Troon

267

Phil Mickelson

2016

Royal Troon

Jordan Spieth

2021

Royal St. George's

268

Cameron Smith

2022

St. Andrews

269

Tiger Woods

2000

St. Andrews

270

Nick Faldo

1990

St. Andrews

Tiger Woods

2006

Royal Liverpool

271

Rory McIlroy

2014

Royal Liverpool

Stenson also holds the record for best score to par in Open history, finishing at 20-under over 72 holes. That just managed to edge out Tiger's legendary performance at St. Andrews in 2000; in fact, Woods appears twice on this list, shooting 18-under at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

Score to par

Golfer

Year

Course

20-under

Henrik Stenson

2016

Royal Troon

19-under

Tiger Woods

2000

St. Andrews

18-under

Nick Faldo

1990

St. Andrews

Tiger Woods

2006

Royal Liverpool

17-under

Rory McIlroy

2014

Royal Liverpool

16-under

Louis Oosthuizen

2010

St. Andrews

Largest margin of victory at The Open

We're hoping to see a white-knuckle finish at Portrush on Sunday, but while The Open has given us more than its fair share of iconic finishes over the years, that can't always be the case. To find the record for largest margin of victory at The Open, we have to go all the way back to the 19th century, when Old Tom Morris cleared the field by 13 strokes in 1862. (Even more impressive? The Open was a 36-hole event back then.)

But the Morris family wasn't done. Morris' son, Young Tom Morris (yes, seriously), won the '69 and '70 Opens by 11 and 12 strokes, respectively. No one's been able to sniff that mark since, and it's likely that no one ever will again.

Margin

Golfer

Year

13 strokes

Old Tom Morris

1862

12 strokes

Young Tom Morris

1870

11 strokes

Young Tom Morris

1869

8 strokes

J.H. Taylor

1900, 1913

James Braid

1908

Tiger Woods

2000

Wire-to-wire winners of The Open Championship

Unsurprisingly, both Young and Old Tom Morris led their wins wire-to-wire, as was far more common back when The Open was a 36-hole championship. Since the change to 72, though, it's been far less so. In fact, only seven golfers have ever done it, and only three have done it since 1934. The most recent? McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Golfer

Year

Ted Ray

1912

Bobby Jones

1927

Gene Sarazen

1932

Henry Cotton

1934

Tom Weiskopf

1973

Tiger Woods

2005

Rory McIlroy

2014

Home/The Open Championship