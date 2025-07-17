The Open Championship leaderboard and standings: Live updates, scores and highlights from Round 1

Welcome back to The Open Championship. The final major of the 2025 golf season is no longer something to look ahead to as the action at Royal Portrush Golf Club is underway. Not everyone is looking, especially in the United States, to get up well before the crack of done with coffee and watch the golf. But we sure are. There's no better time than The Open and all of the history that you can feel on a links style course.

The weather was unpredictable immediately on Thursday at The Open when Padraig Harrington hit the opening tee shot. The wind was gusting up to nearly 30 mph with sustained winds all over the place. That's when the rain came into the picture, which stopped for a bit, but then came back with a vengeance. Such is life when you're talking about golf on the Portrush, Northern Ireland coast. And that's also what fans love about the British Open.

But if you're waking up late or just simply trying to follow the leaderboard and the action, we have you covered as we'll be updating you with every major shot and The Open standings throughout the round.

The Open leaderboard and standings

Leaderboard Score (Thru) T1. Jakob Skov Olesen -4 (F) T1. Haotong Li -4 (17) T3. Matthew Jordan -4 (13) T3. Lee Westwood -3 (14) T5. Nicolai Hojgaard -2 (F) T5. Takumi Kanaya -2 (10) T5. Matt Fitzpatrick -2 (9) T5. Jon Rahm -2 (7) T5. Shane Lowry -2 (7) T5. Scottie Scheffler -2 (7) T5. Nico Echavarraia -2 (6)

Notable Scores in Round 1 at The Open

T12. Phil Mickelson -1 (F)

T12. Xander Schauffele -1 (8)

T21. Brooks Koepka E (9)

T21. Patrick Cantlay E (13)

T21. Collin Morikawa E (7)

T21. Patrick Reed E (6)

T48. Cameron Smith +1 (F)

T48. Wyndham Clark +1 (7)

T67. Jason Day +2 (F)

T67. Henrik Stenson +2 (12)

The leaderboard will update periodically with scores.

We certainly got some big surprises to start The Open Championship, not the least of which was the two men sitting atop the leaderboard, Jakob Skov Olesen and Matthew Jordan, a little less than midway through Thursday's action. The former, a 26-year-old from Denmark, teed it up on Thursday for just his second career major championship start and took it to Royal Portrush, buoyed by an expert short game. He was able to get the solo lead, but bogeyed the 18th hole to drop back into a tie with Westwood. Jordan then made a charge of his own with steady play through the round, and the DP World Tour stalwart was able to insert himself into contention as well.

Having said that, plenty of the heavy hitters throughout the field this week were able to make their mark as well and get things going.

Open Championship live updates and highlights

Updates will come periodically in reverse chronological order.

Shane Lowry really loves Portrush

Lowry won The Open in 2019, the last time it was at Royal Portrush. It seemed like the good feels hadn't gone anywhere either as he started his round hot with a couple of birdies to get right into the mix.

Shane Lowry sinks his second birdie of the day on 6.



Watch his Featured Group on R&A TV: https://t.co/XcxUfDFrmg pic.twitter.com/2mhLYgl0un — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2025

J.S. Olesen's short game pushes him into the lead

After having earlier holed a 42-foot eagle putt to push to 4-under, he used his chipping to put another low number on the card. He bogeyed the 18th to give it back and fall into a tie for the lead, but Olesen was dialed around the greens.

Chipped in from 23 yards. Jacob Skov Olesen extends his lead with a birdie on 15. pic.twitter.com/KQW8YZe9Qe — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2025

Phil Mickelson makes early noise

Not many people were talking about Mickelson entering the week, but he changed that with some short game wizardry and some really solid tee-to-green play early in his round.

A short game masterclass.

Mickelson holes out from the sand. pic.twitter.com/hEX1brav4i — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2025

Last 5 winners of The Open Championship

Year (Course) Champion 2024 Open Championship (Royal Troon) Xander Schauffele 2023 Open Championship (Royal Liverpool) Brian Harman 2022 Open Championship (St. Andrews) Cameron Smith 2021 Open Championship (Royal St. Georges) Collin Morikawa 2019 Open Championship (Royal Portrush) Shane Lowry

The Open wasn't played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's been a lot of heavy hitters getting it done at the British Open in recent years. Brian Harman is obviously the outlier among this, but his dominance at Royal Liverpool still stands out among some of the most impressive major championship performances that we've seen in recent years. He was a longshot, but elite play was still rewarded in the end.

And it's also impossible not to note that, six years ago when The Open finally returned to Portrush, it was Irishman Shane Lowry that earned the victory in dominant fashion of his own.