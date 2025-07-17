British Open TV channel: Full Open Championship TV coverage schedule today

Coffee golf is here for the British Open. However, golf fans know the struggle all too well of trying to figure out what channel the tournament is on in any given week, but that's only amplified for a major week like The Open Championship this week at Royal Portrush Golf Club as the four different tournaments that comprise the grand slam are all broadcast by different outlets. Throw in the early start times in the United States for The Open, and that makes the search for the channel even more arduous.

If you're getting up early to watch The Open or even if you're waking up whenever and trying to turn the golf on as soon as possible, the last thing you want to do is waste time flipping or scrolling through every channel just searching for the tournament.

That's where we come in, with everything you need to know, especially the channel, to watch The Open Championship at Royal Portrush today and throughout the week.

What channel is the British Open on today, Thursday, July 17?

Golf fans in the United States can watch the British Open on USA Network for the first round on Thursday at Royal Portrush. This week's major championship broadcast is part of NBC's featured golf coverage and USA Network is part of the NBC Universal family of channels, hence why it gets to start off the broadcast. Fans can also stream early-round coverage not available on TV and the TV broadcasts on Peacock, as well as other featured groups and special feeds available exclusively there.

International golf fans can tune into a variety of networks around the globe to watch, which include but are not limited to: Sky Sports (UK and Ireland), TSN (Canada), Fox Sports (Australia), U-Next and JGN (Japan), JTBC (South Korea), V Sport Golf (Denmark, Norway and Sweden), and Sky TV (New Zealand), among others.

Full Open Championship TV coverage schedule

Date TV Channel Time (EST) Thursday, July 17 USA Network 4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 18 USA Network 4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19 USA Network 5 a.m. - 7 a.m. Saturday, July 19 NBC 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 USA Network 4 a.m. - 6 a.m. Sunday, July 20 NBC 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The first two days of TV coverage at the British Open will be on USA Network, which is part of the NBC Universal family of networks. They will have expansive coverage of the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday, respectively, that lasts nearly 12 hours for the TV window. USA Network will also have the early coverage on the weekend for the final two rounds, but NBC will then take over the broadcast for the afternoon as the leaders get on the course and, ultimately, as the final major champion of the season is decided on Sunday.

The Open is also streaming on Peacock

As mentioned, The Open Championship is also streaming this week on NBC's exclusive platform, Peacock. The service is available via subscription, which will cost golf fans just $7.99 per month for a monthly premium subscription or $79.99 for an annual subscription. The Peacock feeds will beging their coverage at 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and at 3 or 4 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend rounds.

Peacock will not only have simultaneous streams of the USA Network and NBC broadcasts whenever those are on, but also a number of exclusive feeds to follow along key moments in the action. Featured Groups, Featured Holes, On the Range and, of course, the early exclusive coverage windows will all be available via the streaming service this week at Portrush.