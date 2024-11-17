How likely is LSU to make the College Football Playoff? Game-by-game predictions for rest of the season
By Austen Bundy
The LSU Tigers took a Gator tail to the chin on Saturday, falling 27-16 in the swamp to a lowly Florida team looking to avoid further embarrassment.
Ironically, head coach Brian Kelly and his team were the ones embarrassed on national television and saw whatever hopes they had for an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth sink into the bog.
With two games remaining following the loss, ESPN's Playoff Predictor does not list LSU — which dropped out of the AP Top 25 altogether on Sunday — as a viable team to make the 12-team field.
What path does LSU have to the College Football Playoff?
The short answer: None. With four losses, there's a non-zero but also very close to zero chance that the playoff committee would consider LSU even if it does win out and (with a lot of help) find its way to Atlanta for the SEC title game.
The biggest roadblock out of LSU's control is the fact that Georgia will play UMass in Week 13 — an all-but-guaranteed win that would eliminate the Tigers from SEC contention right then and there. But we can evaluate and predict LSU's final two games anyway.
Vanderbilt v. LSU (Nov. 23)
Despite ESPN analytics giving LSU a 70 percent chance to win, the Commodores cannot be taken lightly as many of us have seen this year. Vanderbilt is bowl-eligible for just the 10th time in program history and it won't let complacency get in the way of finishing the most successful season it's seen in many years. But if Kelly can rally his guys to handle business in the bayou, then an improved shot at a respectable bowl game is on the table.
Oklahoma v. LSU (Nov. 30)
ESPN analytics say the Tigers have a 64.3 percent chance of walking away with the win here. The Sooners have struggled on offense this year and their defense hasn't been much better. Finishing the year at 8-4 should see the Tigers to a decent bowl game like the Citrus Bowl or Las Vegas Bowl.