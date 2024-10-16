Yessir! LSU Tigers can totally lose to Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle for the Boot
By John Buhler
I still do not know what to make of LSU's overtime win at home over rival Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl. The winner of that game was going to be the last spot into the College Football Playoff field in my latest projections, but I did not feel good about either team. Ole Miss is giving off massive paper tiger energy, while I am not sure that LSU is even good yet. Well, we might find out after Arkansas.
The Battle for the Boot is going to be a hoot and a half, alright. LSU may be ranked No. 8 overall and 5-1 on the season, but Arkansas might be the toughest who is not ranked yet at 4-2 on the year. The Tigers' lone loss came way back on Labor Day Weekend to USC in a neutral-site affair in Las Vegas. Arkansas fell to Oklahoma State in overtime, as well as to rival Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic.
With the Hogs getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Bayou Bengals, Sam Pittman's team is playing with house money against a team that may not fully respect them. We saw that happen a few weeks ago when Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers thought they could just show up and win in Fayetteville. The Arkansas defense neutralized Nico Iamaleava en route to the low-scoring upset.
Will Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers succumb to a similar fate as the other fringe SEC playoff contender?
Arkansas is licking its chops with a potential upset bid on the line vs. LSU
This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting weeks of college football in recent memory. Last week had several must-see television events. While we have Georgia-Texas and the Third Saturday in October, we also have some potential playoff elimination games on the horizon. This is obviously one for Arkansas, but keep in mind that LSU still has not dropped a conference game yet, so they are fine.
While I do not love Arkansas' chances of making the College Football Playoff as a whole, they have shown an innate ability to play and hang with anyone. They may be at a talent deficiency vs. LSU, but this game is at home, and Pittman has his Arkansas team playing with a ton of confidence. Along with Vanderbilt, Arkansas is the other most exciting team in the SEC who is not going to make the playoff.
But just for one moment... I know that it is hard, but Arkansas and Vanderbilt are the type of teams we used to often champion and celebrate in this wacky, weird and wonderful sport we love and cover. It is not all about winning championships and whatnot; it is all about having fun. I can tell you that no matter what happens in Fayetteville on Saturday night, the Hogs are having more fun with their coach.
The numbers may be on Kelly's side, but the vibes are high on Pittman's team that is out of this world!