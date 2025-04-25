Lu Dort offers heartfelt apology for collision that caused Ja Morant's terrifying injury

Injuries suck and are part of the game, but this one could have been avoided. With the Oklahoma City Thunder down 27 points, potential first-team All-Defender Lu Dort went to make a play on the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was airborne.

Dort was slipping and inadvertently undercut Morant, who crashed face-first onto the hardwood. Morant showed resilience at his slight 174-pound frame, returning to knock down some free throws. That's all the strength he could muster up. The reckless play from Dort ended Morant's night. Notice the word choice of reckless here.

Dort's action wasn't dirty, but it was unlikely he would disrupt Morant's dunk attempt at the angle he was at. Dort did apologize to Morant at the free-throw line, another sign of accidental contact. Dort didn't stop there; he made sure to apologize again and again in the post-game presser.

Lu Dort's heartfelt apology

Dort is a scrappy defender who makes a living competing on the floor. I can say he had no chance to make a play on the ball until the sun comes back up, but he's wired to compete at all costs.

That's what makes him a special defender. He is the type of defender OKC locked into a deal years ago, knowing they'd need him to deal with the offensive weapons the Western Conference has to offer.

This isn't the first reckless play of Dort's career and won't be the last. Toning down his competitive fire would detract from who he is as a player. Unfortunately, Morant got hurt in the crossfire of playoff basketball. He was leading his team to a dominant performance against the best team in the league.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies imploded, blowing a 27-point lead. It goes to show how the car isn't worth much without its engine. Dort took their engine out of the game with his reckless action. That same recklessness is what makes him unafraid to guard the best players in the world every night. It's a tough line to toe being a defensive-minded competitor and the results of your actions.