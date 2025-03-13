Luisangel Acuña's path to Mets Opening Day roster couldn't be clearer with latest injury update

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil suffered a right oblique injury, which will keep him out of action for around 3-to-4 weeks. David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza will now have to pivot, as they expected McNeil to be the Opening Day second baseman.

The Mets have a few options as to how to replace the veteran presence in their lineup and infield, but one is clearer than ever.

Luisangel Acuña should cut the Opening Day roster and potentially platoon at second with Brett Baty

Brett Baty has been raking in spring training, with a .370 batting average and 1.100 OPS. The 25-year-old would’ve had a roster spot even if McNeil was healthy. The Mets planned to have Baty be the team's utility player and a pinch hitter off the bench.

Baty struggled in his first three seasons, but he’s still young enough to change the narrative around him. It is a golden opportunity to do so. However, Carlos Mendoza can’t ignore his subpar numbers with the Mets. Allowing the Baty and Luisangel Acuña to platoon at second base would be in the team's best interest.

In 14 games filling in for Francisco Lindor late last season, Acuña recorded a .308 batting average with a staggering .966 OPS. He earned a spot on the 2024 postseason roster with his terrific performance. We shouldn’t expect him to replicate those numbers across a longer stretch, but the 22-year-old has a high ceiling. After the postseason, he played 30 games in the Venezuelan Winter League and posted a .337 batting average with a .914 OPS.

Baty or Acuña will be needed off the bench, no matter which one starts at second. With Francisco Alvarez’s injury, Luis Torrens will be the starting catcher. In late-game situations, they could opt to use Acuña or Baty as a pinch hitter. The Mets could also use Acuña as a pinch runner, considering he’s got lights-out speed.

Of course, losing McNeil to start 2025 is a blow. After the 2024 All-Star break, the former batting champion had one of the best stretches of his career. McNeil hit .289 with a .923 OPS across a 41-game span. Nevertheless, having not only Baty but also Acuña will serve as a great band-aid for the Mets.