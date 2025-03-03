Luka Doncic came to Lakers realization LeBron James has claimed for a long time

Out there in the wide NBA landscape, there is a certain segment of fans (and I won’t say which team they’re a fan of) that believes certain things:

1) The Lakers rule

2) The Lakers are the best

3) The Lakers both rule and are the best (all the time)

4) The only reason that the Lakers are not constantly and passionately seen as the best (and also really rule) by trillions of people worldwide and a second coming of the Greek gods blasting 'Not Like Us' is because Zeus is scared of Boston and also a coordinated effort to deprive the Lakers of their rightful place as the next inhabitants of the murals in the Sistine chapel. Michelangelo would have painted Kobe if he knew any better.

I’ve done a lot of research, but I’ve yet to figure out which team these fans are a fan of. I’m working on it.

I do not see the joy in trying to ingratiate yourself with these people. I still remember the news clip of a gentleman outside of Staples saying something to the effect of “What has LeBron ever done for me? Nothing.”

LeBron had just finished his first season with the team.

I’m not saying all Lakers fans are like this. Very few things are that black and white. Even fewer are that purple and gold. I consider myself a Lakers fan in some bizarre way. LeBron is my GOAT. Luka was my dude when he was drafted. I even bought my godson Luca a Doncic jersey when he was a few months old because they nearly shared a first name. Let’s get this kid into the misery of fandom early. Get him ready for the real horrors of life. Go Mavs.

Oops.

Luka Doncic is in on the Lakers conspiracy theory

Now Luka Doncic is on the Los Angeles Lakers. Luca’s Luka jersey doesn’t fit anymore, so it’s okay. But there have been slight alterations to things our dear Doncic does and says. Many are quite characteristic of someone who feels disrespected as a person. No shade there, I suppose.

The coming comment is a bit different though. It comes from Dave McMenamin, and you can watch the video here on reddit:

“I didn’t believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, then they play against the Lakers. I didn’t believe that for a long time, but obviously it’s the Lakers, so I think that’s normal," Doncic said.

Sounds slightly conspiratorial, but it could well be true! Maybe that’s something I look into one day!

But the entire nature of this comment is directed at those aforementioned fans of whatever thing that makes them believe the entire NBA world is out to get them.

I’m not sure what they’re a fan of, if I’m honest. It’s not the Lakers. You don’t need to believe in all-consuming plots against a team to be a fan of them. Usually that just makes the entire experience gross and antagonistic. I see fandom as a communal expression of interest, some pain, but mostly joy. The Lakers have had so many players who have engendered immense joy wearing their uniform. That’s enough to love, and love is enough.

But Luka decided to not only accept a pretty insular stance, he also voiced it publicly after a game. The people who are fans of this secondary culture next to Lakers fandom must be thrilled.