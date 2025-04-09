Luka Dončić ejection 'seemed a little personal' to Lakers teammate

In all likelihood, you’ve heard about this happening by now. A fan was not nice to Luka. Luka was not nice to the fan. The ref heard the not nice comment, and Luka was ejected.

Luka likes clapping back at people. Refs and fans especially. He does it a lot. It gets annoying at times. But man. He sure does it. To both groups. It’s easy for a member of one group to confuse themself with a member of the other.

But the ref group didn’t seem happy from the beginning. After the game, Jarred Vanderbilt decided to say words about this whole thing. Here is him saying the things:

Jarred Vanderbilt says when Luka Doncic picked up his first technical foul, referee J.T. Orr said he would “talk to anybody but Luka.” Vanderbilt said that the techs Doncic received “seem personal” pic.twitter.com/v7UGsaO8JW — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 9, 2025

Everyone agrees the refs treat the Lakers differently, no one agrees on how

The people who think the Los Angeles Lakers get an unfair whistle to their advantage when looking at how many free throws they take per game get to be all “oh come on!” And the people who are always struggling to come up with a counterargument now can point to this and be like “she this is a disadvantage too!” as if that’s in any way related.

Both sides are upset.

Anyway. Don’t take part in that argument. It’s not good for you.

I don’t know. If I’m tired of Luka exclaiming and gesticulating to refs all the time, I have to imagine even the really, really good refs are a bit tired of it too. The ones that aren’t quite so great might just say “H*ck to it all. I’m not dealing with this tonight.”

And that is unfair, frankly. It shows someone in a position of power who is meant to be as close to a neutral arbiter as possible not adhering to the basic principles of a job. Principles so fundamental that they probably weren’t even thought to be necessary to include when the rules or description of the job were first written down. It’s like, why are you even here?

These are the fun discussions we get to have after Luka got ejected. We could have just had a fun basketball game, but instead this happened.