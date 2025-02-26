Luka Doncic’s reaction to Lakers victory over Mavericks was hilariously relatable

Earlier this month, the landscape of the NBA changed when the Dallas Mavericks traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a move where even the casual fan talked about how insane it was for the Mavericks to trade their face of the franchise to the Lakers to team up with LeBron James. Sure, the Mavericks got Anthony Davis in return, but the big man is currently sidelined with an adductor strain, suffered during his Mavericks debut game.

On Tuesday night, less than a month after the trade, the Lakers hosted the Mavericks in what many had dubbed the "Luka Doncic revenge game." Earlier in the day, Jordan put out an ad for Doncic, showing the star changing his Texas license plate for a California one, all while George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas" played.

Doncic did get his "revenge" against the Mavericks, as the Lakers picked up the 107-99 win. Doncic recorded his first triple-double with the Lakers, after scoring 19 points (6-for-17 from the field), hauling in 15 rebounds, and dishing out 12 assists in 25 minutes of play.

After the game, Doncic spoke withTNT's "Inside the NBA" crew and when asked by host Adam Lefkoe asked "how does it feel being over." Doncic responded with the most relatable statement ever.

"I can't wait to go to sleep, honestly."

"I can't wait to go to sleep, honestly" 😂



Luka after he took down his former team with a Triple-Double effort 💪 pic.twitter.com/bgP1iAw5hB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 26, 2025

Luka Doncic jokes he 'can't wait to go to sleep' after Lakers win revenge game vs. Mavericks

Doncic joked that he was "exhausted" after defeating his former team.

While Doncic did notch his 81st career triple-double, it was LeBron James who saved the day for Los Angeles. As ESPN points out, James scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter alone, which helped the Lakers stay ahead of the Mavericks.

Speaking of James, he went straight to the locker room with the result set in stone with over 20 seconds left in regulation.

LeBron said "I'm done, ice bath time" pic.twitter.com/HD11j8NoKz — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 26, 2025

James scored 27 points while shooting 11-of-17 from the field, while bringing in 12 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

The Mavericks, who were shorthanded with Davis, Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford all out with injuries. But Kyrie Irving stepped up for Dallas, scoring 35 points while making 12-of-27 shots from the field and 5-of-11 attempts from the three-point line. Irving also recorded seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes.

Doncic got the win in his first game against his former team. But on Apr. 9, Doncic will head back to Dallas as a member of the visiting team, in what should be an electric atmosphere. But after Round 1 against his former team, Doncic couldn't wait to get some sleep.