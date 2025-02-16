Mac McLung's salary has ballooned thanks to NBA Slam Dunk contest gimmick
Mac McClung is now a three-time NBA Slam Dunk contest winner after taking the top prize again on Saturday night. He dunked over a car. He slammed two basketballs at once, taking one off of a man spinning on a hoverboard and the other off a man standing on a ladder.
Right now, there isn't a better or more creative dunker than McClung. That's a good thing for his wallet because Mac McClung's G League salary certainly isn't putting him in the top tax bracket.
The NBA hands out $100 thousand to the winner of the dunk contest each year. With three wins under his belt, McClung has pocketed a cool $310 thousand.
Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Mac McClung's salary is getting a nice boost from NBA Dunk contest
According to Spotrac, McClung's career earnings as an NBA player total $132,101. That's an eye-popping number considering his prize winnings from dunking. However, there's some technicalities to address.
Spotrac only accounts for the value of contracts he's signed with NBA teams. It does not include his earnings from two-way contracts. He's snagged three of those deals with the Lakers, 76ers and Magic. Under the NBA CBA, players on two-way contracts are paid a flat fee of 50 percent of the league's minimum salary. Since that free adds up to somewhere around $500 thousand per season, McClung has taken home at least another $1.5 million in NBA salary.
But hey, $300k is $300k. That's $300 thousand more than any of McClung's peers on two-way deals.
Since 2021, McClung has made five appearances at the NBA level, including one this season with Orlando in October. He played five minutes, logging two assists and a rebound.
Suffice it to say, McClung isn't lighting the league on fire. He's still a great ambassador for the league as a dunking prodigy. Who knows, maybe his electric performances will convince others to try to unseat him. Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are taking notice.