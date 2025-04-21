Magic Johnson sent a stern message to Lakers and JJ Redick after Game 1 loss

Earvin “Magic” Johnson has a very unique Twitter presence.

For those who don’t spend obscene amounts of their life interacting digitally, you might not know this, but you can absolutely read a person through what they say digitally. Sure, you may miss markers you get from face to face interactions, but you get some other things in return.

The thing with typing your thoughts is that they come slower. If you choose to take it, you have ample time to go back, reframe, and even dismiss messages you’re going to send to the other person. Sometimes you can take great care. Other times you just fire off nonsense.

Usually there’s a difference in how these things are formatted or whether certain online slang is included. But really, people develop a digital personality that is quite different from their in-person one. And I’d argue that’s as much the real version of a person as anything else is.

I’m bored and Magic Johnson isn't helping

Anyways, that brings us to Magic Johnson. When talking about basketball, his digital persona is about 99 percent of the time cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers. He will tweet things like this:

“Great win by the Lakers tonight. The ball going in more often for the Lakers than for the Hornets proved to be the deciding factor.”

“It’s tough to give up both Anthony Davis and a first round pick (which you can use to draft players), but I think I approve of the Luka Dončić trade.”

“I think LeBron might be older than me.”

He’s quite jovial, discusses things right on face level, and just loves the Lakers. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Unless…

Oh, no. Did he swear?

No. Worse.

He wasn’t jovial. If anything, he was tepid. Let down, even.

Coach JJ Redick did a great job all season but he didn’t do a good job for Game 1. The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2025

Jeez. It’s like when you steal a cop car and your parents tell you that you need to stop doing it so much, and they’re very disappointed. Goes straight to the gut.

Not sure I want to think about this anymore.