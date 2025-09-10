Making the WNBA MVP case for Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas

The 2025 WNBA regular season comes to an end this week, which means it is officially time to crown this year's league MVP. In a couple of short weeks, we will know who is taking home the honors this season. But there is still so much discourse surrounding who makes the best case for MVP.

In a season full of brutal injuries, record-breaking performances, and hot streaks, there are three players who we believe are still in the running for WNBA MVP — Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, and Alyssa Thomas. Let's take a look at the cases for each of these candidates.

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

In her 11th season in W, Alyssa Thomas is looking better than ever. Not only is she averaging 15.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, but she's also broken a few records. She took back her record from Caitlin Clark for most assists in a W season. She also has more triple-doubles this season than the rest of the league combined. She recorded her eighth of the season on Tuesday, where she put up 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists — oh, and in record time by the way.

The record books are sprinting to keep up with her. Fastest player in WNBA history to achieve a triple-double.



Fans believe that AT has been overlooked for MVP far too many times in her career. There's no doubt she deserves the recognition, but is her case strong enough? Only time will tell.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

The MVP race is a likely place for A'ja Wilson to be. We have seen her win this award three times — in 2020, 2022, and 2024 — so we know she knows exactly what it takes. She has also proven it all season. Wilson is averaging 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and a league-leading 23.4 points per game. But not only has she proven herself as elite on the court, but she has also proven to be an elite leader to this Aces squad. In early August, the Aces took a brutal 111-58 loss against the Minnesota Lynx — after the game, A'ja Wilson shared what she had to say to her teammates in the locker room.

The Aces have not lost once since this comment from Wilson; they are currently on a 15-game winning streak, led by A'ja. She recently had three straight 30+ point games and has played a massive part in her team clinching a playoff spot. This late-season heater she's been on could be what wins her MVP.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier, or MVPhee, was once by far the frontrunner in this race — but have things changed? The Lynx have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and as we know, being on a winning team helps in the MVP race, especially when you are a key component to the squad. Phee is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Early in the season, she recorded 5 straight double-doubles amid Minnesota's 8-0 start to the season. Collier was also named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Captain, where she also won All-Star MVP. She made some history of her own this season, as well.

While Napheesa has obviously been dominant this season, some believe her injury stint will keep her from winning MVP. She missed 7 games this season due to an ankle injury, and just sat out of Minnesota's game against the Indiana Fever last night for rest. But, fans believe she has done enough to prove her case for the honors despite being unavailable for a bit.