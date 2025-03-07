Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Real Sociedad?

Due to Manchester United's struggles in the Premier League this season, Ruben Amorim's sides' only hope of qualifying for the Champions League is to win the Europa League. However, they now face a tense second leg of their round of 16 tie with Real Sociedad after drawing 1-1 in Spain.

Manchester United Europa League player ratings vs. Real Sociedad

Below, we're rating the Man United players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Andre Onana (GK): 8

Onana had little to do for much of the game and looked very comfortable with the ball at his feet. However, after conceding Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty, the goalkeeper was called into lots of action. He made a fine save to deny Brais Mendez's effort from range. Onana then made a great stop from Orri Oskarsson's shot in added time.

Noussair Mazraoui (CB): 7

United were without Harry Maguire, who is injured, so Mazroui had to fill in at center-back. He did well but could have done better to stop Sheraldo Becker's cross late on in the game.

Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 8

De Ligt made some sensational clearances and interceptions. He marshalled the United defence and kept Sociedad's forwards at bay for much of the game.

Leny Yoro (CB): 7

He was solid, but Yoro could have done better when Becker put his dangerous ball in. The United defender had lost Oskarsson, who should have scored.

Midfielders

Diogo Dalot (RM): 7

Had a chance to play Rasmus Hojlund in but decided against putting in an early cross. However, he had better moments, such as setting up Bruno Fernandes for an effort that was blocked. Dalot got forward often and had an opportunity with a header that was caught by Alex Remiro. The Portugal international was also involved in the build-up to United's opener.

Casemiro (CM): 8

Casemiro controlled the midfield and played some excellent balls forward. The Brazilian started the move that Joshua Zirkzee scored from.

Bruno Fernandes (CM): 7

Saw his shot cleared off the line in the first half. The captain also played an excellent long pass, which gave Dalot a chance to score with a header. Unfortunately, it was Fernandes' handball that led to the penalty from which Sociedad equalised.

Patrick Dorgu (LM): 7

After having a nightmare against Ipswich Town in his last game for United. Dorgu put in a solid performance and even put a dangerous ball in across the face of the goal.

Forwards

Alejandro Garnacho (RW): 7

Looked lively and cut inside to test Remiro early on in the game. Garnacho also had a chance from a tight angle, which he put into the side netting. The Argentine's best moment came when setting up Zirkzee's goal.

Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 6

Much is made of Hojlund being ineffective, but with better service, he would have more goals to his name.

Joshua Zirkzee (LW): 7

Zirkzee missed a great chance in the first period. However, he made amends by scoring United's goal from the edge of the box.

Substitutes

Christian Eriksen, 7/10

Victor Lindelof, N/A