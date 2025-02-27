Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Ipswich?

Despite being a player down for the entire second half due to Patrick Dorgu being sent off, Manchester United managed to beat Ipswich Town 3-2. The Red Devils moved up to 14th in the Premier League. As for Ipswich, this was a disappointing loss, and they remain in the relegation zone.

Manchester United Premier League player ratings vs. Ipswich Town

Below, we're rating the Manchester United players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Andre Onana (GK): 4

Rushed out of his box and was not on the same wavelength as Dorgu, which led to Jaden Philogene scoring Ipswich's opener. The goalkeeper was then beaten by Philogene's cross that bent into the far post.

Leny Yoro (CB): 6

Yoro produced one of his best performances in a United shirt so far. He was booked late on though and was then taken off for Victor Lindelof.

Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 7

Stabbed the ball in to give United the lead in the first half. However, De Ligt could have done better when marking Liam Delap as United conceded Philogene's second goal.

Harry Maguire (CB): 7

He was ball-watching for Ipswich's second goal. However, Maguire kept Delap quiet for much of the game and headed in Bruno Fernandes' corner which won the game for the Red Devils.

Midfielders

Diogo Dalot (RM): 5

It was his shot that was saved by Alex Palmer before De Ligt scored. Dalot should have done better to stop Philogene's cross that eluded everyone and ended up in the back of the net. He was switched to the left side after Dorgu was sent off.

Manuel Ugarte (CDM): 7

Ugarte had to put in a very disciplined performance when United were down to 10 men. Therefore, he did not offer much going forward.

Bruno Fernandes (CDM): 8

Fernandes' free-kick was deflected in for an own-goal by Sam Morsy, which equalised for United. It was also the United captain's corner that Maguire headed in for the winner. Fernandes had a hand in all the goals, as it was also from his corner that De Ligt scored.

Patrick Dorgu (LM): 3

It was an evening to forget for Dorgu; it was his mix-up with Onana that led to Ipswich taking the lead. Dorgu was then sent off for a dangerous challenge on Omari Hutchinson. United did very well to win the game despite Dorgu's sending-off.

Forwards

Alejandro Garnacho (CAM): 6

Unfortunately, Garnacho had to be taken off for Noussair Mazraoui after Dorgu was sent off. This was harsh, given the attacking threat that Garnacho brings. However, it paid off as Ruben Amorim's side ultimately claimed the three points.

Joshua Zirkzee (CAM): 7

Combined with his teammates well and then got the opportunity to center-forward when Rasmus Hojlund was taken off for Casemiro. Zirkzee was replaced by Christian Eriksen in added time.

Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 6

Hojlund was a physical presence from set pieces and helped force Morsy's own goal. The Norwegian was taken off for Casemiro after 67 minutes as Amorim looked to protect their lead.

Substitutes