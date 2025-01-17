Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Southampton?
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to the Premier League's bottom side, Southampton, thanks to a late hat-trick from Amad Diallo. The Saints took the lead from an own-goal from Manuel Ugarte. However, Diallo rescued United with goals in the 82nd, 90th and 94th minutes.
The result moves United to 12th in the Premier League, but they have tough games approaching, with ties against Brighton and Fulham. Ruben Amorim's side also have Europa League matches to contend with, including a mouthwatering fixture against Rangers.
Manchester United–Southampton Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Manchester United players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Andre Onana (GK): 6
Onana was excellent in denying Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes from scoring. However, he should have done better to prevent Ugarte's own goal.
Lisandro Martinez (CB): 4
Martinez had a difficult night up against Dibling. His frustrating game was summed up when he was booked for a foul on Lesley Ugochukwu.
Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 7
Kept United's backline together and stopped Southampton with some crucial blocks. De Ligt is always prepared to put his body on the line for his team.
Leny Yoro (CB): 5
Southampton wing-back Yukinari Sugawara had the better of Yoro for much of the night. Yoro was taken off for Harry Maguire late on and it would be no surprise if the England defender starts ahead of him in the Premier League this weekend.
Midfielders
Amad Diallo (RM): 9
Diallo won the game for United with a fantastic hat-trick late on. He started the game playing deeper than usual but showed that he needs to be used in a more attacking role. Diallo has been United's player for the big occasions — scoring in the Manchester derby, netting against Liverpool and these three goals.
Manuel Ugarte (CDM): 4
His passing was off, and he scored United's own goal. Ugarte was taken off after 53 minutes and replaced by the 21-year-old Toby Collyer.
Kobbie Mainoo (CDM): 4
Mainoo was overrun by Southampton's midfield and was hauled off at halftime. His replacement Antony missed a sitter when the scoreline was still 1-0.
Noussair Mazraoui (LM): 6
The right-sided player filled in on the left but was not very effective going forward. He was replaced by Christian Eriksen late on and the Dane set up one of Diallo's goals.
Forwards
Bruno Fernandes (CAM): 6
The captain led by example and was one of United's few players who put in a respectable performance. Had a chance from a tight angle but Aaron Ramsdale was equal to his chip.
Alejandro Garnacho (CAM): 6
Garnacho missed a great chance but produced a great low cross that Antony should have put in the back of the net.
Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 5
Would have got an assist if Garnacho had scored from his pass. However, Hojlund did little else apart from that and was brought off for Joshua Zirkzee after 53 minutes.
Substitutes
- Antony, 5/10
- Joshua Zirkzee, 6/10
- Toby Collyer, 6/10
- Christian Eriksen, 7/10
- Harry Maguire, N/A