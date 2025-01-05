Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Liverpool?
Going into this Premier League match, the talk was on how many goals Liverpool would put past Manchester United. However, soccer is unpredictable and despite the form books United claimed a point and could easily have won the match.
Liverpool remain six points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. They also still have a game in hand. As for United, they move above West Ham United into 13th in the division. The result was something to build on for Ruben Amorim's side as they face Arsenal in the FA Cup in their next game.
Liverpool–Manchester United Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Manchester United players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Andre Onana (GK): 7
Onana made a fantastic save to deny Alexis Mac Allister early on in the game. However, he could do nothing about both of Liverpool's goals.
Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 5
Put in a passionate performance. However, he was done by Cody Gakpo — who scored Liverpool's opener. Then De Ligt gave away the penalty for handball from which Mohamed Salah scored.
Harry Maguire (CB): 7
Defended superbly but, unfortunately, will be remembered for missing an open goal late on — which would have won it for United.
Lisandro Martinez (CB): 7
Scored United's opening goal which was their first at Anfield since Jesse Lingard found the back of the net in 2018. Martinez also made some tough tackles to keep Liverpool's forwards at bay.
Midfielders
Noussair Mazraoui (RM): 7
Mazraoui — who is predominantly a right-back — defended well and also looked threatening with impressive runs forward from right-midfield.
Manuel Ugarte (CDM): 7
Ugarte was key to United's midfield dominance. He has been the Red Devils' best signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at the club.
Kobbie Mainoo (CDM): 7
He partnered with Ugarte well in midfield. Mainoo often won possession and his forward passing was exceptional.
Diogo Dalot (LM): 7
Another full-back playing in midfield, Dalot caused Trent Alexander-Arnold many problems on the left-hand side.
Forwards
Amad Diallo (CAM): 8
Diallo is the man for big occasions. He scored the winner against Manchester City and now also the equaliser against Liverpool.
Bruno Fernandes (CAM): 8
Played an excellent through ball to Martinez — who scored United's opener. Amorim's side missed Fernandes when he was suspended against Newcastle United but proved his value to the team in this game.
Rasmus Hojlund (ST): 5
Hojlund missed a great opportunity in the first half to score. With how well United played, Hojlund will be very disappointed not to have found the back of the net.
Substitutes
- Alejandro Garnacho, 6/10
- Leny Yoro, N/A
- Joshua Zirkzee, N/A