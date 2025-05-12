I don't think it should be thought of that the Toronto Maple Leafs 'gave' the Florida Panthers life in this series after losing Games 3 and 4, regardless of the fact that they held a 2-0 series lead to start things off. After closing out the Tampa Bay Lighting in five games, the Panthers hit a small speed bump in Toronto, losing two close games at Scotiabank Arena before the series hit their home ice back down south. Once the sunshine hit, the Panthers morphed back into their gritty, physical, championship-level selves and have tied the series two games a piece.

It doesn't help that the Maple Leafs don't have their starting netminder in Anthony Stolarz; he was injured on a non-call elbow in Game 1 of the series. Joseph Woll has been called upon for duty between the pipes, but there is no timetable for return on their number one guy. Woll's stats through these playoffs are a bit unsettling for Leafs fans though; a 3.51 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. Their backup goalie situation is less than ideal as well; veteran Matt Murray was unavailable for Game 3 siting illness, leaving NHL rookie Dennis Hildeby as the number two in case of injury to Woll. Murray was back for potential back-up duties come Game 4, so what will Game 5 bring?

The Leafs failure to sweep this round is not a reflection on them giving life to the Panthers, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't panic.

It it time for the Maple Leafs to panic?

Yes, yes it it.

The Florida Panthers are having the opposite issues in net compared to the Leafs. Their No. 1 guy, Sergei Bobrovsky, shut out Toronto in Game 4, saving all 23 shots. I'm not sure what's more impressive; the shutout or the fact that the Leafs only got 23 shots on net. Woll, on the other side of the ice, made 35 saves (great), allowing two to get by (not great). But 23 shots? Leafs, this is concerning. Get that puck on net, you can't win if you can't score and you can't score if you don't shoot.

The Panthers were able to seal the deal in the third period with a stop-and-go beauty from forward Sam Bennett, tying the series up at two.

FOR THE BUDDIES!!! pic.twitter.com/gKjj9MZPUQ — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 12, 2025

Toronto played strong in Game 3, a much higher scoring affair than Game 4, complete with 31shots on goal. Leafs defender Morgan Rielly scored a tying goal inside of 10 minutes remaining in the game, sending the contest to an extra frame. In overtime, pesky former Boston Bruin and current Florida Panther Brad Marchand net the game-winner on a wrister that tipped off a Maple Leaf defender and past Woll, erasing the zero in the win column for the Panthers in this series.

Fans have seen their Panthers come back to championship level play over the last couple games, and momentum is a real thing. Will this energy for the Cats continue into Game 5?

The series heads back up north to Toronto for Game 5, where the Leafs have seen success this post-season. They have lost one time on home ice, and that was back in Round 1, Game 5 vs. the Ottawa Senators. With this series' Game 5 set for Wednesday night, will their game plan put them back on top of the series or will the Panthers inch closer to potentially getting back into the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row?

Either way, ladies and gentlemen, we have a series!