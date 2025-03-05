March has officially begun as an NCAA Tourney legend might have saved Suns season

The Phoenix Suns' 2024-2025 campaign has been anything but a success, and Tuesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers only added to the frustration.

In a season filled with trade rumors and uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant’s future, Phoenix once again found itself searching for answers after falling behind by as many as 23 points.

An unlikely hero emerges for the Suns

As the Suns desperately needed a spark in the fourth quarter, an unexpected name stepped up — Collin Gillespie.

The 25-year-old erupted for 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the final 12 minutes, including a clutch three-pointer with 36.1 seconds remaining to put Phoenix up by five. His performance wasn’t just a flashback to his time under Jay Wright at Villanova; it was a reminder of his resilience and ability to thrive in high-pressure moments.

Gillespie spent five seasons with the Villanova Wildcats, playing a pivotal role in their 2018 NCAA championship run. By his junior year, he was averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, and two seasons later, he led the Big East in three-point shooting at 41.5 percent across 38 starts.

Collin Gillespie's championship pedigree is overlooked

Given his college resume and high basketball IQ, many expected Gillespie to be a first-round pick. However, he went undrafted and had to fight for a roster spot in the NBA Summer League, where he posted 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Eventually, he signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, joining an exclusive group of players to win both an NCAA national title and an NBA championship.

During the 2023-2024 season, Gillespie struggled to find minutes in Denver’s already-established rotation. After the Nuggets were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves, he sought a fresh start in Phoenix. Unfortunately, the Suns’ roster has offered few opportunities for increased playing time, keeping Gillespie on the fringes of the rotation.

Despite these setbacks, his fight never wavers. While Tuesday night’s win over the Clippers didn’t mark a career-high — his best being 18 points — it could be his last real chance to prove his value at the NBA level.

The timing of his performance wasn’t lost on anyone. For Collin Gillespie, March has always been his month — and last night was just another reminder of why.