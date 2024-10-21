Marcus Mariota may have hurt Jayden Daniels’ Rookie of the Year case
Jayden Daniels has been one of the most exciting rookies this season. I know Malik Nabers has balled out with the New York Giants despite having Daniel Jones as his quarterback, but what Daniels has been able to do six games into his NFL career is nothing short of remarkable.
At one point, before the Commanders’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he was seriously being considered in the MVP conversation; and for good reason too. But after his latest injury and uncertainty moving forward, what’s next?
Well, if Marcus Mariota continues to play like he did in relief of Daniels in the Commanders’ 40-7 throttling of Carolina, he may be what’s next. Sunday reminded us why Kliff Kingsbury is an offensive guru and if he manages to revive Mariota’s career, it could hurt Daniels’ pursuit for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
What happens to Jayden Daniels' ROTY case as rib injury looms?
This Sunday’s game is supposed to be the game that separates the ROTY conversation. The No. 1 overall pick vs. the No. 2 overall pick. Daniels vs. Caleb Williams. However if Daniels isn’t cleared to play, it could be the game Williams gets separation in the ROTY discussion.
But there could be a bigger problem on the horizon. If Mariota continues to play well, that could also force the Commanders to not rush Daniels back if he’s not 100 percent. Mariota torched the Panthers, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 11 carries for 34 yards.
That’s the type of performance coaches dream of from a backup quarterback. It’s also the type of performance that could hinder Daniels from playing at least one more week. The Commanders aren’t quite sure what the situation is with Daniels, but if Mariota keeps playing like he did last week, it may not be as urgent.
I know it seems like forever ago, but Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans after one Jameis Winston back in the 2015 NFL Draft — let’s not forget Mariota was also the 2014 Heisman winner.
His performance shouldn’t come as a surprise in the sense that he was always a talented player. But a tumultuous NFL career that’s seen him on his fifth team since entering the league overshadowed just how good he can be.
And with Kingsbury, it looks like Mariota could potentially be on the verge of having a career-saving season that could land him on another team next season – or even before the trade deadline. It could also be what hurts Daniels’ chance to stay in the rookie of the year conversation if he has to miss anymore time and the Mariota Magic doesn’t go away.