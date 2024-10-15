Mark Vientos took Dodgers' intentional walk of Francisco Lindor 'personal'
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets are heading back to Queens with the National League Championship Series tied at one game apiece. On Monday afternoon, the Mets bats came back to life to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3. Six of New York's runs were scored in the first two innings, with star shortstop Francisco Lindor crushing a solo home run in the leadoff spot.
Once the second inning came around and Lindor was up to bat, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to intentionally walk him and load the bases to pitch to Mark Vientos. That move backfired tremendously, as Vientos crushed a grand slam to put the Mets up 6-0.
After the game, Vientos was interviewed by FOX Sports' and Sports Illustrated reporter Tom Verducci, and was asked about the Dodgers to pitch to him instead of Lindor. Vientos admitted that he "took it personal," a la the famous Michael Jordan quote from ESPN's hit series, The Last Dance.
"I was like 'okay, you want me up to the plate, I'm going to try to drive in a run,'" said Vientos. "Honestly I was just trying to simplify the game, I wasn't trying to do too much, but I did take it personal that they walked Lindor for the bases loaded for me."
The Mets' social media team was a step ahead of everyone after the game when Vientos made the comments. They immediately posted their own version of the Jordan "and I took that personally" meme.
Vientos finished the game going two-for-five with one run scored and one home run. Vientos also made a clutch play to force an inning-ending double play to end the Dodgers threat in the bottom of the sixth.
This postseason, Vientos has now recorded a .378 batting average, a .410 on-base percentage, a .676 slugging percentage, three home runs, six runs scored, 11 RBI, and 14 hits in 37 at-bats. Yes, intentionally walking Lindor may have been the smart move, but Vientos is having a great postseason at the plate.
Maybe the Dodgers have learned their lesson after NLCS Game 2. Now, the next three games will be held at Citi Field in front of a raucous crowd of Mets fans.