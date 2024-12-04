Marshon Lattimore’s Commanders debut will make him feel right at home
By Kinnu Singh
The Washington Commanders are two years removed from the oppressive regime of former owner Dan Snyder. They appear to be a completely different team under second-year owner Josh Harris — and not just because of their new name.
Although the Commanders finished with an abysmal 4-13 record in 2023, head coach Dan Quinn has made an immediate impact his first season with the team. Washington selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie instantly rejuvenated the team's stagnant offense.
After storming out to a 7-2 record in the first half of the season, the Commanders took an aggressive approach to the trade market in anticipation of an unexpected postseason run. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was one of the most sought-after players before the trade deadline. Despite his injury concerns, the eight-year veteran drew interest from the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Washington ultimately won the bidding war with three draft picks, but nearly a month has gone by and Lattimore has yet to play in a game for the Commanders. The veteran has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he may finally be healthy enough to play.
Marshon Lattimore's debut with Commanders will be a revenge game
During an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' ESPN's Adam Schefter said that Lattimore is expected to make his debut once the Commanders return from their bye in Week 15.
"It looks like [Lattimore] is tracking to play his first game for the Commanders five weeks after the trade deadline," Schefter said. "We've been waiting for Marshon Lattimore to make his debut, and this will be a little jolt in the arm for Washington coming off its bye, getting its Pro Bowl cornerback back."
Coincidentally, Lattimore's first game with the Commanders will come against the Saints at Caesars Superdome in Week 15. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy just had a historic performance against his former team, and Lattimore should have plenty of motivation in his own revenge game.
The Saints drafted Lattimore with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he quickly rewarded them with a stellar rookie season. Lattimore was named the 2017 NFL Rookie of the Year after recording 52 tackles, five interceptions, one fumble recovery, 18 passes defensed and a touchdown.
Lattimore earned four Pro Bowl nods during his eight seasons in New Orleans, but he fell out of favor with the Saints as injuries continued to mount. There was internal frustration about Lattimore's "tepid recovery pace" from injuries over the past two years, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported.
Washington desperately needs help at the cornerback position, and they're hoping that the new environment will provide Lattimore with the motivation he needs to return to Pro Bowl form. Cornerbacks Benjamin St. Juste, Noah Igbinoghene and rookie Mike Sainristil have served as Washington's top three cornerbacks, but only the rookie has ranked within the top 100 by Pro Football Focus.
The Saints will save more than $28 million from their 2026 salary cap spending by trading Lattimore, but they will have to pay a steep price for the trade next season. Lattimore will count for $31.6 million against the Saints' salary cap in 2025, the highest non-quarterback dead money hit in NFL history.