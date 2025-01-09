Of course Marshon Lattimore is healthy again for matchup vs. Mike Evans
The Washington Commanders couldn’t have Marshon Lattimore back at a more perfect time. When the Commanders and Tampa Bay kickoff their wildcard matchup this weekend, it will be Lattimore’s third game with his new team.
He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury since the Saints dealt him to the Commanders at the trade deadline. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Lattimore is on track to play Sunday. And it could be a classic meeting.
Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans have a history of going at it on the field. It makes for an exciting matchup in the NFL playoffs this weekend.
The Commanders were aggressive in getting Lattimore because they needed some depth in the secondary. And he hasn’t made an impact yet due to a lingering hamstring injury.
He’s played in just one game since arriving in Washington. Getting him back for the playoffs is perfect timing. This season, the Commanders finished with a top five passing defense.
Getting Lattimore is only going to help them. And getting him against his biggest rival is going to make it that much better.
The battles between the two have sparked some of the greatest on-field feuds. And because they aren’t in the same division anymore, it means their matchups are going to mean more.
It’s more excitement ahead of the NFL playoffs this weekend. Every time the two matchup, fireworks ensue. Regardless of who’s inciting the aggression, the playoffs just got a lot more fun with this matchup.
This season, Lattimore has played in just nine games and doesn’t have any interceptions. It’s the first time in his career he hasn’t recorded an interception in a season. He has even more reason to have a breakout game against the Bucs.
The Commanders have been a surprise in the NFL this year. They had the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft last year and revamped the team in one year to claim the No. 6 seed and finish 12-5. The only thing that would make this season better is a playoff win.
And they’ll need a big game from Lattimore to ensure they don’t get bounced in the first round. The last time the two teams met was in the season opener. The Bucs won 37-20. This is a new Commanders team. And they have Evans’ kryptonite this time, too.