New angle of Marvin Harrison Jr. injury is as frightening as it gets for Cardinals
By Mark Powell
The Kyler Murray-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection should only grow with time. The Arizona Cardinals selected the Ohio State wide receiver in the top-5 of the NFL Draft for a reason, as he was the top-rated target in this class, much to the dismay of New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers.
However, Harrison Jr. has proven explosive to start the season. The Cardinals still have plenty to work on, especially defensively under Jonathan Gannon, but Harrison Jr. looks like the real deal so far. Murray, meanwhile, has moments where he plays like a No. 1 overall pick, and others that leave us scratching out heads. Such is the life of a young quarterback.
Marvin Harrison Jr. removed with a stunning concussion
In the second half of Arizona's game against the Green Bay Packers, Harrison Jr. took a rough hit to the head, and had to be removed from the contest. The slow-motion replay didn't do Cardinals fans any favors. Harrison Jr. has since been ruled out with a concussion, and it's easy to see why.