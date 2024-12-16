Mason Graham takes vicious parting shot at Ohio State after draft declaration
One person you don’t have to question how important the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is now-former Wolverines star Mason Graham.
He put together some elite-level trolling as he announced he’s declaring for the NFL Draft.
"It has truly been an honor and a dream come true to represent The University of Michigan the past three years," Graham wrote in his announcement. "Winning 2 Big 10 championships, the Rose Bowl, the 2024 National Championship and of course, slapping Ohio State around not once, not twice, but three straight years."
In a matter of words, Graham once again eviscerated the Buckeyes for one of their most embarrassing losses in the Ryan Day era. This year’s game is one that’s going to haunt the Buckeyes and their fan base for quite some time.
And Graham dumped a whole lot of salt on that wound as he announced his athletic future.
Mason Graham ends collegiate football career with one final hit toward Ohio State
Graham is listed as the No. 4 prospect in Mel Kiper’s ESPN 2025 NFL draft board and the No. 2/3 defensive player and No. 1 defensive tackle. This past season, he finished with 46 total tackles, including 24 solo. He also had 3.5 sacks.
He led a defense that, despite losing five games and not quite being as dominant a year ago, was still really talented. They averaged 310 yards per game and under 100 rushing yards per game.
But the highlight of his career will be beating Ohio State one final time. Especially after this season. And this Michigan’s win, a lot of scrutiny has been placed on Ryan Day and the administration.
Them backing Day after the loss is one thing, but basically making him bulletproof is another. And Graham’s shot is another reason why that loss was bad. He’s poking more fun at Ohio State as they built the most expensive roster possible to lose they one game they wanted to win.
Maybe Graham and Michigan deserved to plant the flag in Ohio Stadium after all. Because the jokes are endless and the line seems past draft declarations.