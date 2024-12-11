A felony? Ohio State proves they're Charmin soft for trying to ban flag planting
In the words of Kalel Mullings, Ohio State needs to learn to lose, because now state representatives are getting dragged into the rivalry. The Buckeyes lost to Michigan the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the annual rivalry game to close the regular season.
But the conversation about the game has been as much about Michigan stunning Ohio State in Columbus as it was about the Wolverines planting one of their flags smack dab in the middle of Ohio Stadium.
In fact, state representative Josh Williams is ready to pass a bill that would make flag planting a felony offense, according to On3. It’s called the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act.
However, there’s more to it, as the bill specifically states Ohio Stadium. That means any of the other schools and universities can have flags planted at will. But in Ohio Stadium, you’d get a felony. Ohio State fans are truly sore losers.
Ohio State is so entitled they’re trying to ban flag planting in Ohio Stadium
I don’t have a problem with schools and universities taking precautions to prevent all out brawls like the several that bust out during rivalry week this year. But then again, if you don’t want a flag planted in your stadium, don’t lose.
In almost every case, it was the away team winning and planting the flag. Yet, the losing team still has enough fight in them to challenge players trying to plant a flag in the stadium. Where was that fight during the game?
In Ohio State’s case, the fact that a lawmaker is trying to take drastic measures to ban flag planting is honestly comical. What makes this proposed bill so bad is it only applies to Ohio Stadium.
At least include the rest of the colleges and universities in Ohio! That would make it slightly less biased. But then again, that would also require Ohio State to get off its high horse.
Like it or not, flag planting is part of the game. Is it the best way to celebrate a win? Probably not. But with rivalry games and the pageantry that comes with them, it’s what makes them fun. You can’t really blame Michigan for wanting to plant the flag, as it occurred several times at the Big House this season alone.
Michigan were double-digit underdogs, and were practically crucified by the media this season for going from defending champs to barely being bowl eligible. They weren’t supposed to hold a candle to Ohio State this year.
Yet, they not only held the Buckeyes to a season-low 10 points, they humbled one of the most arrogant teams and fan bases in college football.
No other state representative is proposing a bill to ban flag planting or make it a felony offense. Even the NCAA isn’t going to drastic lengths to ban flag planting. Only Ohio State would be soft enough to do so, which is why Michigan deserved to leave one final mark on their field.