Mason Rudolph SZN: Steelers Reddit has just reached the bargaining phase of QB grief

The world has turned and left the Pittsburgh Steelers here... Even if we are firmly in the second, going on third, wave of NFL free agency, things can happen in an instant. For the Steelers, they might be without what we would consider a starting-level franchise quarterback for this season. At least they still have Mason Rudolph, who willingly came back to the team after a year with the Tennessee Titans.

If you want to know how the vibes are going, go ahead and check out Steelers Reddit. "How would you feel if Mason Rudolph was named QB1 heading into the 2025 season?" Shockingly, people do not actually hate it. They know who he is, he has a few starts under his belt, and there will no more drama. With Justin Fields and Russell Wilson signing elsewhere, do they want to add another veteran player?

There is a chance that Fields' New York Jets predecessor Aaron Rodgers comes to town for real this time, but we all know how that is going to go. With each passing day, Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins is operating with the same level of self-awareness as Russell Westbrook, Russell Wilson, Russell Brand, and even Russel Hammond. He is not a golden god! He is just a guy...

Pittsburgh could also draft someone like Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 21 pick, too.

What would a year of Mason Rudolph starting for the Steelers look like?

Rudolph is entering his seventh NFL season out of Oklahoma State. He was originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round back in 2018, spending his first five seasons with the franchise who drafted him. Rudolph went 8-4-1 in 13 starts for the Steelers before going 1-4 as the starter with the Titans last season. With his talent and familiarity, he should be able to lead the Steelers to nine wins...

And that is kind of exactly what you do not want, to stay in the awful middle of the league. This time next year, the Steelers would once again be picking in the mid-to-late teens, possibly in the low 20s should they somehow make the playoffs again. To me, this is all about control and the viselike stranglehold Mike Tomlin and company have on the franchise. Enough is enough is enough is enough!

I am okay with the Steelers going with Rudolph as the Week 1 starter, so long as Pittsburgh drafts someone like Dart, Jalen Milroe out of Alabama or Quinn Ewers out of Texas. Rudolph and a rookie who is in the QB3 to QB5 range in the 2025 NFL Draft is a place to be. Not saying it is a good one, but it is one, and the Steelers can work with that. The New York Giants better not draft a quarterback now.

To tie a bow on all this, the ceiling has become the floor and vice versa in Pittsburgh. The Steelers brass has turned this championship franchise upside down so many times that we have no earthly idea what direction is up. It is nauseating, sickening, and we want to get off this death contraption you claim to be a joy ride at Kennywood. I want to ride Steel Curtain again, but it needs a bit more upkeep.

Jack Rabbit is iconic, but we want to try something new, instead of going on the same ride yet again.