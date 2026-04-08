Masters total putts in 2025: How we can determine the number for the 2026 tournament

There are so many opportunities for golf fans to have fun with The Masters. Even if you don't want to bet on the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this week, you can still play Masters fantasy on the official website or app. But if you're doing so, the tiebreaker question might be one that stumps you, more so than taking and picking the right players this week: How many total putts will be made at The Masters?

That's such a tough question, especially considering that Augusta and The Masters don't actually provide the full data on total putts made throughout the tournament. However, what we can do is take the information that we do have, combine it with what we know about the 2026 Masters Tournament (specifically the weather and conditions), and then make our best guess from there.

How many putts were made at The Masters in 2025?

The Masters | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Again, there isn't official data on this from The Masters, but calculations The Augusta Chronicle have the total number of putts at approximately 8,735 for the 2025 tournament. That tracks, as Golf Monthly also reported that the total number of putts back in 2024 came in at 8,798, and scoring was a bit lower the following year.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that the eventual champion, Rory McIlroy, made 111 putts in total across his four rounds that took him to his first Green Jacket and completing the career grand slam. Moreover, for the 53 players who made the cut last year at The Masters, the average number of putts per player at 116.52. However, we have seen players get lower than 110 total putts for the tournament, specifically since 2020.

At the same time, though, one of the things that makes The Masters such must-see TV for golf fans is the fact that every tournament is different despite being played on the same golf course annually. The conditions determine a lot of what we can see on the greens, not to mention other mitigating factors like field size that can have an impact.

How to pick how many putts will be made at The Masters 2026

The Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

The first thing to consider when it comes to the 2026 Masters and how many total putts will be made this year is the size of the field. It might not seem huge, but there are four fewer players in the field for the 2026 tournament (91) than there were last year (95). But before you come in making guesses a full 400+ putts fewer than we saw in 2025, there's more than that to consider.

Conditions at Augusta National are forecasted to be some of the best for golf viewing that we've seen in recent years. However, the counter to that is that there hasn't been rain in Augusta in quite a bit and won't be throughout the tournament. The result: The greens could get absolutely diabolical, especially of the grounds crew chooses to let them loose quite a bit.

That could dial up the heat when it comes to the putting this week, and that means that the per-player average number of putts will see will then go up. Will that make up the 400-ish putts from the four players fewer playing this year? Probably not. But it does mean that you'll need to account for it? Absolutely.

Prediction for The Masters total putts in 2026

We'll keep this brief — and give everyone the disclaimer that I'm just using what we know to give the best possible answer. This is absolutely an inexact science. But working from the 8,700-ish number in 2025 and with the field size and conditions this week, we'll put the prediction for the total number of putts at 8,563.

If that turns out to be the exact right number, I expect someone to buy me a drink.