The Masters dark horse picks who could finally give a longshot another Green Jacket

Favorites have been dominating The Masters in recent years, to put it quite simply. The last four winners at Augusta National have entered the tournament with odds of 16/1 or shorter. Hideki Matsuyama provided somewhat of a shock in 2021 with a victory at 60/1 odds, but that was on the heels of two other favorites cashing in. And while that might lead some to think that dark horses and longshots no longer have a chance to win The Masters, it tells me that we might be due for a sleeper to win this week. Or at least that we need to take a look at some dark horse picks.

To clarify, the shifts in the odds for The Masters in recent years have altered the criteria for our dark horse picks. Anything over 40/1 at this point honestly feels like it qualifies as a bit of a sleeper pick, simply because odds for a 91-player field have become so compacted. That doesn't mean we won't be able to find value, though, and there's a lot to like about what these longshots, so to speak, are offering coming into Augusta.

5. Jake Knapp +6600 (BetMGM)

Jake Knapp, The Masters | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

If you remove The Players Championship, one of the most volatile events on the PGA Tour, and a strange WD from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jake Knapp has been lights out whenever he's thrown a peg int the ground this season. In his other six starts so far in the 2026 season, his worst finish has been T11. In fact, he actually leads the PGA Tour in total strokes gained so far this year, speaking to not just how well he's played, but to how complete his form has been of late.

Knapp only has one start at The Masters under his belt, and while a T55 isn't all that great, he still managed to make the cut despite not being in nearly as good of form as he's been so far this season. He has the requisite driving distance and ball-striking to succeed, but the improvement of his short game has been what really stands out so far. The overall lack of experience is always a slight concern at Augusta, but the golf has been too good for Knapp to not get a look at 66/1.

4. Corey Conners +8400 (DraftKings)

On the whole, I probably perfer taking Corey Conners at these odds for a good finishing position if we're talking about a longshot (he's +400 at BetMGM for a Top 10 incl. ties, and has good odds for a Top 20 as well). At the same time, his course history at Augusta and some recent form from the Canadian undeniably make him well worth mentioning as a longshot coming into the 2026 Masters Tournament.

Conners has four Top 10 finishes in his last six starts at The Masters, and it's abundantly clear that something about Augusta just suits his eye. Moreover, he's started to get into form coming into the first major of the season, posting back-to-back Top 15 finishes in his two starts prior to taking the trip down Magnolia Lane. All this is to say, his course fit and history, combined with a bit of recent form, are just too good for him to be dangling out there north of 80/1 this week.

3. Chris Gotterup +5500 (Bet365)

Chris Gotterup | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

By now, we all know that it's been nearly 50 years since a player making their debut at The Masters has put on the Green Jacket come Sunday (Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979). Ludvig Åberg came close in the 2024 tournament, but came up short. But at some point, that trend is going to be broken, and it does feel that Chris Gotterup is the type of player who could buck the trend given everything that the young, big-hitting American has going for him.

Gotterup has already won twice in the 2026 PGA Tour season, and clearly has displayed the ball-striking pedigree, distance off the tee included, to find success at The Masters. Moreover, he seemingly displays the right type of dog mentality to compete in major championship golf, which he gave us a glimpse of with a solo third at The Open and a Top 25 finish at the U.S. Open last year as well. The goods are there for him to announce his presence with authority.

2. Akshay Bhatia +7000 (FanDuel)

Famously, there is a lefty advantage when it comes to Augusta. The sight lines and the ways to move the ball around just give a southpaw who's playing well a slight edge on this course. So it's worth giving Akshay Bhatia a long look this week. The track record in two starts isn't anything to write home about, no question, as he's finished outside of the Top 30 in both of those starts. Yet, as he's garnered some experience, he's coming in for the 2026 tournament playing some stellar golf.

Over the last 24 rounds, Bhatia is seventh in weighted SG: Tee-to-Green and sixth in SG: Approach. There's also a lot to like about the way his long iron play has performed with the shots that are required at Augusta. Of course, his putter is the most hot-and-cold club in the bag, which can be a concern, but I'd rather take a peek at a guy striking the ball as well as Bhatia and hope that the long-shafted flat stick can be hot this week.

1. Jordan Spieth +4500 (FanDuel)

Jordan Spieth | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Backing Jordan Spieth is like a shot of adrenaline right to the chest straight out of Pulp Fiction. He's going to give you heart palpitations. at least twice per round, and that's especially true at a place like Augusta. But let's not get it twisted — Spieth has one of the best course histories at Augusta in the field, is a past champion as part of that, and is now playing some improved golf as he comes into The Masters this week.

Spieth has gained in terms of tee-to-green in his last four starts, and has a pair of Top 11 finishes to go with that. Some people are going to read into a weird week at TPC San Antonio, where he also has great course history, and his T63 finish, but the ball-striking is still where I'm focused. The Masters is simply different for Spieth. And while there is plenty of scar tissue in his career when it comes to this place, we know that the 32-year-old knows how to attack it and succeed.

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