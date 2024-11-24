Matt Canada got revenge on Steelers a full year after his firing without saying a word
By Mark Powell
Oh, Canada? Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who was fired just over a year ago today, got some revenge on his former team without saying a word.
The Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Any defeat to a 3-8 team ought to be embarrassing, even if it happens in a blizzard. Pittsburgh's offense faltered until the fourth quarter, when Russell Wilson unleashed his moonball once again, weather be damned.
Arthur Smith had arguably his worst game as Steelers offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh forced offensive packages to Justin Fields – even one that was stopped on fourth down. Fields threw a deep ball on a third-and-short which could have cemented the game for Pittsburgh. Let's be real, Wilson should've taken that snap. Smith also called a fade to Cordarrelle Patterson on a must have two-point conversion.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans still complain about Matt Canada a year later
Smith's play-calling was so bad, some Steelers fans assumed Canada was back in control.
Smith absolutely had a bad game, but Steelers fans should be thankful they have him, rather than Canada. It can always get worse, and Pittsburgh went the majority of the season not complaining about the offensive play-calling. Steelers fans often have short memories, but Canada was a problem each and every week. Some of that was on Kenny Pickett, sure, but the Steelers offense was among the worst in the NFL and struggled to reach double-digit points each week. It wasn't that long ago, folks.
While Canada hasn't commented much (or at all) on his dismissal, and surely isn't all that active on social media, it'd be human of him to relish in the Steelers struggles a year to the date of his firing. Canada was trending each and every week last season, even when Pittsburgh won. He never received credit for his creativity – in part because there rarely was any.
The Steelers are out of fall guys. Tomlin hired Smith to mostly rave reviews. It's time for the powers that be to step up.