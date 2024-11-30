Matt Eberflus’ coaching malpractice forced Bears to make unwanted history
The Bears have had a bit of a rocky season so far. Their Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit against the Lions was expected to be a more challenging game this season, but one they took on better than expected– falling by just three points.
This game was a struggle for the Bears, scoring no points in the first half before coming alive in the third quarter with an impressive comeback. In addition to not allowing a point, Chicago scored 13 points in the last quarter, bringing the score within a field goal late.
But, none of that mattered when it came down to the last few seconds of this electric game. Those last few seconds cost the Bears a massive upset win, and Eberflus his job.
With less than 30 seconds on the clock, five yards to field goal position, one Chicago timeout left in Eberflus’s pocket and a 20-23 scoreboard – Eberflus let the clock run and called a passing play. That pass was incomplete, by the way – not that it would have made a difference regardless.
Chicago Bears made some history by firing head coach Matt Eberflus
This is a loss that could really only be blamed on one person, and that is Eberflus.
The loss was even more devastating when you consider the rest of the Bears’ season. This now 4-8 team was mere seconds away from a potential win against a top team– just to have it taken by some irresponsible play-calling.
What he really should have done is use that last timeout, run the ball the five yards needed to get into field goal position, tie the game and go to overtime. Now, would the Bears have won if Eberflus called the timeout? Not necessarily. But at least then, he would have really done everything possible to win. Which is his job – with this malpractice being the reason he lost it.
The Bears announced Friday after Thanksgiving that they would be parting ways with Eberflus. For the first time since 1942, and second time ever, the Chicago Bears are replacing their head coach mid-season.
Mind you, the last time this happened, the coach was serving in World War II.
Coming off a six-week losing streak, the Bears are no stranger to defeat this year. And while this incident was a fireable offense on its own, maybe it was just Chicago’s last straw with Eberflus.
At least he got to enjoy some turkey before getting fired.