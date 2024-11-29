Matt Eberflus fired by Bears after team's latest meltdown on Thanksgiving
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears found yet another heartbreaking way to lose a game. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bears had a chance to potentially win or tie the game. With a timeout at their disposal and over 30 seconds of regulation left, quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack, took his time to get the team set up and threw one more pass. The thing is, the Bears killed all of the clock, and lost 23-20.
Plenty of the blame was placed on head coach Matt Eberflus, for not using the timeout that was at his disposal. Even so, Eberflus doubled down on the decision, or lack thereof, saying they executed it perfectly.
Well, even after speaking with reporters on early Friday morning, Eberflus' job security was not as secured as he thought.
According to multiple reports, the Bears fired Eberflus as head coach after nearly three seasons with the team. As for who will replace Eberflus for the rest of the season, it will be newly promoted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown filling in as interim head coach.
Bears fire Matt Eberflus after inexcusable Thanksgiving loss
Back in 2022, the Bears brought in Eberflus as their head coach after spending four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. The first season was a disaster, as the Bears went 3-14 on the year, which earned them the first-overall pick. Then, in 2023, the Bears showed some promise late in the season, finishing with a 7-10 record. That helped give Eberflus another year, potentially as a lame duck option with a new quarterback in Caleb Williams incoming.
Even after a better-than-expected start, there were flaws on the Bears. Eberflus' decision to bring in Shane Waldron from the Seattle Seahawks as their offensive coordinator failed. It was amazing how an offense with Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and D'Andre Swift looked so ineffective. Waldron was let go and replaced by Brown for seemingly the rest of the season.
Eberflus' biggest flaw was his inability to close out games. There was Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, where they lost on a Hail Mary touchdown pass by Jayden Daniels. Then, there was the Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, in which Eberflus' end-of-game management backfired, and resulted in Cairo Santos' potential game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. On Thursday, the latest disastrous loss to the Lions took place, and that was obviously too much for the Bears to take.
The Bears will begin their search for a new head coach this upcoming offseason. There are plenty of enticing options that could be available, and having Williams at quarterback could be a major plus for candidates.
But after a 14-32 overall record, Eberflus is out in Chicago.