Matt Eberflus looked like a fired coach in aftermath of Bears Hail Mary loss
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears are 4-3, and that needs to be kept in perspective. Chicago selected rookie Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick this past April. Williams has performed above expectations, and thus Chicago is...better than we thought.
However, the Bears hot start doesn't excuse some very poor coaching from Matt Eberflus, a man who has spent the vast majority of his tenure on the hot seat. One would think that, eventually, Eberflus buns would get too toasty, but who am I to question human anatomy?
Eberflus last-second loss to the Commanders may go down as the worst of his tenure, which is saying a lot for this guy. The Bears tried to take a commanding lead over Washington by running in a touchdown with their offensive lineman. He fumbled, which isn't shocking considering that player isn't used to running the damn ball.
Yet, all of that could've been forgiven thanks to the heroics of Williams, who is doing his best to save his head coach's job. If this season ends miserably, Eberflus will be the fall guy. There is no hiding that fact.
Matt Eberflus looked ready to be fired after Bears last-second loss to Commanders
Williams and the Bears scored with less than a minute remaining to take the lead, despite Eberflus best efforts. Yet, that was still too much time for Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy over Williams last season. Daniels is the Rookie of the Year frontrunner and tossed a spectacular Hail Mary to Noah Brown as time expired. Eberflus reaction to the play looked like a man ready to be left on the tarmac.
I'm not saying Eberflus should be fired after this game, but that is man ready to submit his papers. Eberflus can hardly be blamed for such a failure, as the Bears secondary ought to have, ya know, actually knocked the ball down rather than lobbing it in the air for an alley-oop to Brown.
Football fans in the Windy City won't see it that way, however, and it's tough to blame them. Despite some early-season victories, the Bears aren't winning a Super Bowl anytime soon. And, most notably, Eberflus will not be the head coach who leads them to that NFL plateau.