Matt Eberflus put on blast for Bears struggles during his own Chicago radio segment
By Jack Posey
The Chicago Bears dropped yet another game this past Sunday, losing 19-3 to the New England Patriots. The Bears are fourth in a stacked NFC North, and now fall one game under .500. It's bad enough to lose knowing the competition is fierce in your division, but it's even worse when your offense cannot even score a touchdown. Especially when that offense was invested in so heavily through the draft, free agency and the trade deadline. It's been a disheartening few weeks.
The Bears need to make some changes, and yet, consistently, nothing happens. What is happening in Chicago? First, the city is losing patience with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Matt Eberflus is on the bad side of an entire city
In a segment where Eberflus calls in to ESPN Chicago's radio station, host Dave Caplan said this: "Coach, I asked you this last week, 'Are you in crisis?' And you said, 'No we're not.' If this isn't crisis, I don't know what it is, so I ask you again: 'Is there a crisis going on at Halas Hall, and how does it get addressed?"
Eberflus responds with, "You know we're looking at this week and this week only. We do have evidence on tape that we've played good football during the course of this year. We got to pull those experiences and ..." the line goes quiet. A few moments go by. "Coach?"
Then Caplan drops this bombshell: "Coach, your cellphone is as bad as the offense right now." Que the Michael Scott "boom, roasted."
He's not wrong though. The Bears have lost three straight and have scored 27 points combined in three games. Meanwhile, the guy they traded (Justin Fields) to the Pittsburgh Steelers has a 4-2 record to Caleb Williams' 4-5 record. Albeit, Fields is on the bench behind Russell Wilson, but he still proved he could help a team win.
As the entire city of Chicago continues to grow restless over offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and Eberflus — and reasons to fire him grow — the question remains: what will they do? The Bears still can make a playoff run, but they must start winning now.