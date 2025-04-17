Matt Olson was the wrong leader to sound alarms on slumping Braves lineup

The Atlanta Braves are tired of losing. Their fanbase is tired of losing. While the likes of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. did start the season on the injured list, a 5-13 start was not expected. A loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday may be the tipping point, as the Braves lineup struck out an astonishing 19 times in a nine-inning game. They managed just a single run in Strider's return.

The Braves know they must be better, especially at the dish. First baseman Matt Olson spoke out postgame and didn't hold back on his team's performance – taking his own play into account as well.

"We can't play games like that. It's terrible. Just nothing all day. What was it, 19, 20 strikeouts? Can't happen." said Olson. We all share the same sentiment. Today was about as ugly as it gets for an offense. Michael Harris II and Austin Riley each went 0-4 with four strikeouts at the top of the order. Rookie Drake Baldwin's first career home run, which came in the ninth, was the only thing that kept this game from being a shutout.

Olson capped off his rant with an all-time classic: "We can't do this s*** forever."

Braves need Brian Snitker to speak up in the clubhouse

Well said, sir. The Braves haven't played up to their potential so far this season and they know it. Sometimes admitting the problem is the first step, although one would hope that starts at the top, rather than a 31-year-old first baseman.

Don't get me wrong, clubhouse leaders are important. Players-only meetings happen throughout the season, especially when a team is slumping hard. However, the issue Braves fans should have with Olson's comment is that it didn't come from Brian Snitker, who's the one filling out the lineup card on a daily basis. Snitker is a players' manager, but at some point he needs to ask more from his starting nine, especially at the plate. Their lack of discipline against Blue Jays pitching on Wednesday was unacceptable, and it's a microcosm of their approach all season long.

Snitker, at his best, was one of the marquee managers in MLB. However, the Braves have fallen short the last few seasons now since winning the World Series in 2021. His future with the Braves beyond 2025 is up in the air, as Snitker has been non-committal when asked. If he doesn't have the stomach to light a fire in his clubhouse, that's a problem.