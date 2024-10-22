Not Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey calls out Texas fans for trash throwing
By Scott Rogust
This past Saturday, the Texas Longhorns lost their first game of the season to the Georgia Bulldogs by the score of 30-15. During the game, Texas fans inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium threw garbage on the field after referees had initially wiped out an interception by defensive back Jahdae Barron due to a pass interference penalty. With head coach Steve Sarkisian marching over to the section of fans throwing garbage to implore them to stop, referees reconvened, and decided to wipe out the penalty and give Texas possession.
The decision was split. While yes, the penalty shouldn't have been called, flipping the call after fans throwing garbage on the field set a bad precedent. The SEC announced that Texas has been fined $250,000 for fans throwing garbage, and they must meet requirements to avoid getting their alcohol sales revoked.
One of the Longhorns' biggest supporters is actor Matthew McConaughey, a school alum and their Minister of Culture, who is spotted standing on the sidelines, talking up players and cheering on the team.
Matthew McConaughey calls out Texas fans for throwing garbage on field during Georgia game
"...let's get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move," said McConaughey. "Yeah, that call was BS, but we're better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class.
"So, going forward let's clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that."
McConaughey called on fans to be loud during their next home game on Nov. 9 against the Florida Gators, but implored them that "nothing hits OUR field except our Texas fight."
McConaughey is not only the Minister of Culture for Texas but also a practicing professor at the Moody College of Communication.
The SEC will continue to allow Texas to sell alcohol at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, but only if they met the requirements given to them. Texas must suspend the fans responsible for throwing garbage onto the field, look over alcohol availability policies, and send over their findings to the SEC. If those requirements are not met, then alcohol sales will be banned.
Texas released the following statement this past Sunday after being assessed the fine by the SEC:
"While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at The University of Texas at Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field during last night's game and sincerely apologize to the University of Georgia players, coaches and fans, as well as the Southeastern Conference and officiating crew. This type of behavior will not be tolerated."
Texas is doing everything in their power to ensure that fans don't interrupt the game like they did by littering the field with garbage after a controversial call. McConaughey also took the time to reiterate that message for fans.