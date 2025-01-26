3 emergency Matthew Stafford replacements the Rams may need to call
The Los Angeles Rams got everything they needed out of the Matthew Stafford trade. They won a Super Bowl and have been competitive for the most part since. That said, the Stafford era in Los Angeles could be coming to a halt.
Stafford mentioned after the Rams’ season ended last weekend in the divisional round that he was going to re-consider his future, both in the NFL and with the Rams. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford would most likely need a restructured deal to return to Los Angeles next year.
If Stafford is ready to end his career in LA, the Rams will have to be extremely aggressive to replace him. They could turn to the draft and take a gamble on a rookie, though that’s too much of a gamble.
With some decent options in free agency and potential trades, they have options. Seam McVay is going to have to expedite his replacement for Stafford. So here’s some immediate options that could yield production for 2025.
3) Justin Fields could be a great player for Sean McVay to turn into a franchise quarterback
Justin Fields showed promise last season in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was 4-2 as a starter with over 1,000 passing yards before he was benched for Russell Wilson.
If there’s one thing McVay can do is get the most out of his offensive players. He was able to take Baker Mayfield and utilize him enough to win some games a couple seasons ago. He should be able to do that with Fields.
Chicago might have been ready to move on from Fields with a chance to get Caleb Williams, but he wasn’t horrible in Chicago. He was able to be productive despite having a miserable offensive line and hardly any weapons.
In Los Angeles, he’d have a stable supporting staff, Kyren Williams in the backfield to alleviate some pressure on the passing game and a defense that is young but has a lot of potential. He may not be a long term solution.
McVay could see if he can turn Fields into the Rams’ next best signal caller. It’s a low risk, high reward move. Pittsburgh may consider moving on from both quarterbacks. So if they look to move Fields, the Rams have to consider adding him in free agency.
If Stafford comes back, then Fields can learn the system for a season without the pressure of succeeding on day one. Then Stafford can retire and McVay can turn to Fields the following season.
2) The Minnesota Vikings are keen on keeping Daniel Jones, but for the right price, the Rams could get him
Daniel Jones was granted his release from New York earlier this season and as a result, granted a new chance in his career. The Minnesota Vikings wasted no time signing him to the practice squad.
Because he opted to be a backup over jumping to a team to play right away, it’s clear he wants to be cautious about going to the right place, system and ultimately coach. With what Kevin O’Connell did with Sam Darnold, Minnesota was absolutely the perfect place.
What if McVay and the Rams are better? McVay could see value in Jones and possibly turn his career around.
It feels like the Rams would opt for a veteran as a bridge option than thrusting a rookie in right after Stafford if they need a replacement as early as 2025. Jones could be a great option.
They trade for him – though it would be quite expensive if the Vikings really value Jones – and give him the same deal Darnold got to prove he deserves a long term contract. The other option is possibly getting J.J. McCarthy, but that seems far too risky.
The Rams should play it safe and go after Jones if they want an immediate replacement that could help them remain contenders in the NFC West.
1) Kirk Cousins may be old, but he might have enough good seasons left to keep the Rams afloat
Kirk Cousins was overpaid by Atlanta, there’s no other way around it. They’re most likely letting him go this offseason as well to avoid wasting anymore money. Which means a team could get a decent quarterback on a cheap deal as a bridge option.
So if Stafford is ready to call it a career, McVay could look at Cousins as an option while they decide how to proceed. Stafford has time to make his decision, but he may not be cordial and give the Rams enough time to make moves.
With limited options, Cousins could do enough to keep the Rams afloat. He struggled to end his season before ultimately being benched. So it’s hard to know how consistent Cousins will be. He started 6-2 with Atlanta before single-handedly costing them a spot in the playoffs.
He has a redemption story to tell. McVay could be the one to produce it. But this is a true emergency option because Cousins probably has a year or so left before his career is over too.