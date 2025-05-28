Even the Mavs front office won't be able to ruin Cooper Flagg

The Dallas front office, to put it kindly, cannot be trusted. Well, it can’t be trusted in two ways. After trading 10 years of a all-but-crowned franchise legend for a couple years of defense-inspired “contention,” it can’t be trusted to look at this lottery result and not think “Win now move. Trade it.” There are plenty of stories out about how they will be taking Cooper Flagg.

Which brings us to the other way the front office can’t be trusted. There is so little trust among the employees there that as soon as it seemed like their capacity to make the obvious, correct move was in question, there were leaks about they definitely weren’t going to do the obvious, incorrect thing. They were drafting Cooper Flagg. It was made clear to all who wanted to know.

So yeah, it looks like Cooper is coming to Dallas. Dallas fans deserve this. Other people associated with the team, not so much. This may not be new information to you, but just look at this statistical breakdown.

Just category after category of positive impact. Players just aren’t built to be that developed at that age. This should be a joy to watch.

Cooper Flagg is outlasting Nico in Dallas, short of unforeseen disaster

I feel like everyone might be aware of this fact except Nico. Given the exceptionally brief timetable he set for himself before eventual departure, I expect him to run through every resource they have at lightning speed in an attempt to build his weird icon of outdated team concepts. He might actually envision scenarios where he moves Flagg for something stupid. However, it’s hard to believe he has the sway to make that kind of move ever again.

Dallas, I think you’re safe. I hope you’re safe. Again, we hope people can grow. But we’ve also seen that people who do horrible things once might do them again. Gotta keep an eye out. on them. However, I think people whose bottom lines are most effected have seen the price you pay when your team is suddenly bereft of hope. They have a chance to undo that now.