Mavs could land the ultimate Luka Doncic knockoff if NBA Draft cards fall right

Look, I still haven't processed the Luka Dončić trade. It feels like a mirage, a hazy memory from a past life. I'm not sure it really happened. Is anything "real"? These are the deeper questions we can save for another day.

For now, let's operate under the assumption that our shared human experience is real, and that Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Nico Harrison became the most hated man in North Texas overnight, trading a 25-year-old franchise cornerstone for the NBA's best second banana and pocket change.

That leaves the Dallas Mavericks in a tricky spot. Let's remove the shock value for a second and analyze the Mavs' roster in a vacuum. This team, at full strength, can win a lot of games. Dallas should be an elite defense, while Kyrie Irving and AD can generate more than enough offense to sustain a contender.

What the Mavs need, ironically enough, is another guard to really tie things together. Preferably one with some of the same traits that made Doncic so special — his ball screen manipulation, advanced passing feel, and silky three-level scoring.

There won't be another Luka Doncic in the NBA for another 50 years, but the Mavs can at least search for the next best thing. How about the 2025 NBA Draft? If the current standings hold, Dallas will own the 12th overall pick. In FanSided's latest mock draft, the Mavs use that lottery selection on Illinois freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

Mavs could replace Luka Doncic with Kasparas Jakucionis in 2025 NBA Draft

There are real parallels here — not just "tall white point guard." Doncic, again, is the highest possible bar for tall point guards, so holding Jakucionis to that standard is a fool's errand, not to mention egregiously unfair to the Illinois frosh. At 19, Jakucionis deserves to be graded on his own merits, with expectations tempered appropriately.

If he does end up in Dallas, however, folks won't not be able to think about Doncic. That doesn't mean Jakucionis needs to put up 30-7-7 every night, but the Mavs will reminsice about what could've been, rather than innately embracing would could be. There'd be some pressure on Jakucionis to save a sinking ship.

In addition to obvious physical similarities (although Doncic is much stronger than Jakucionis), their skill sets overlap in notable ways. Jakucionis, at 6-foot-6, might be the best passer in the draft. He's a pick-and-roll maestro who wins with craft, not blinding speed. His bag isn't half as deep as what Doncic can pull out to create separation or to gain an advantage driving the lane, but Jakucionis has some nifty ball-handling tricks. His pull-up shooting is excellent, with a step-back that feels tailored to the Doncic-Harden era of NBA basketball.

The Mavs need a stabilizing force in the backcourt — another creator to set up easy looks for his teammates and take pressure off of Kyrie Irving once he's back. Jakucionis fits the bill perfectly. He's not much of a defender (don't tell Nico Harrison that), but Dallas has the personnel to cover for him (don't tell Nico Harrison that!!!). There have been some worrisome cold spells and turnover trends since Jakucionis transitioned to conference play, but the creativity, shot-making, positional size, and processing speed all checks out. He'd be a great pickup for the wounded Mavs.