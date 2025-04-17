Mavs play-in win does not justify Nico Harrison’s decision, and fans know it

The Dallas Mavericks did what they had to do, beating the Sacramento Kings 120-106 in a win-or-go-home Play-In game. They punched their ticket to face Memphis Friday night. But let’s not get it twisted — this wasn’t redemption. It was survival.

Both Dallas and Sacramento limped into this game after seasons plagued by identity issues and mid-year chaos. And while Dallas pulled ahead with a dominant 44-19 second quarter, the win doesn’t suddenly erase the disaster that this season has been. It was less “impressive” and more “avoiding total embarrassment.”

Play-In win doesn't give Mavericks fans much to celebrate

Sure, there were positives. Anthony Davis played his heaviest minutes yet as a Maverick. Klay Thompson had a flashback night, draining five threes and scoring 23. Brandon Williams stepped up with 17 off the bench. But the most telling stat? Davis, the supposed centerpiece, was the only Dallas starter with a plus-minus below +12 — a number Luka Doncic would’ve topped by halftime.

This game was a reminder that Davis only delivers when the stakes are sky-high. And even if the Mavs beat Memphis, what’s waiting for them? A first-round series against a 67-win Oklahoma City Thunder team — a team that beat them twice and is rolling with MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And oh yeah, Kyrie Irving isn’t coming back until next March.

Then there’s the elephant in the room: Luka Doncic. Or rather, the absence of him. The Mavs traded away a 26-year-old, generational superstar and franchise icon in what has quickly become one of the most baffling front office moves in NBA history. Nico Harrison’s awkward end-of-season press conference only poured gasoline on the fire — calling out Doncic’s defense and brushing past the significance of Dirk Nowitzki’s legacy like it was nothing.

So no, this win doesn’t mean Dallas is back. It just means they delayed the inevitable. Because no matter how many times you say it out loud, nobody — absolutely nobody — will believe trading Luka Doncic was worth it. Not for a Play-In win. Not for a playoff spot. Not ever.